Kourtney Kardashian had some relatable feelings about making her return to work -- following the birth of her and Travis Barker's son, Rocky Thirteen.

On Saturday, the Kardashians star shared some behind the scenes photos from a photoshoot for her upcoming season of the Hulu series, and reflected on her body image at the time.

"BTS shooting all the promos for our @kardashianshulu billboards n’ stuff for season 5! I was 3 months postpartum and not feeling quite ready for a big shoot like this where there’s lots and lots of people watching me all day," she wrote on Instagram. " And even though my baby boy was with me all day on set it’s not the same when I’m covered in makeup, in high heels and wearing a dress versus our snuggly days at home in pajamas."

Kourtney's post led with a picture of her standing in front of a green screen and wearing a brown knit dress. The post followed with a video from the shoot. Rounding out the post was a mirror selfie snapped by Kourtney of her body in a brown form-fitting dress.

The Poosh founder continued her post by sharing her latest gratitude practice.

"But something I’ve been doing lately is shifting my mind set and thinking of the positives," she wrote. "I am so blessed to be able to bring my baby to work. How fun to get to be glammed up when I’ve been home for months in pajamas. How blessed to get to work alongside my sisters and mom…we really have so much fun together! What a beautiful life!"

Kourtney Kardashian recently reflected on her postpartum body. - Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney, 45, and Travis, 48, welcomed Rocky in November. The star's latest message follows her inspiring note to herself (and other new moms) shared last month. While enjoying time with her sister's and their children in Turks and Caicos, Kourtney shared an inspiring message with her followers, after posting a series of biniki pics.

"Dear new mommies," she began on her Instagram Story. "Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting," she wrote in part.

She concluded telling the other mothers, "The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic. Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too)."

Kourtney is also mother to Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, whom she shares with her ex, Scott Disick . Travis, who shares kids Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18,with ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, and Atiana De La Hoya, 24, -- from Shana's previously relationship.

In April, a source told ET that Kourtney is happier than she's ever been after expanding her family.

"Kourtney has been feeling great. She is happier than she has been in a long time. She is thrilled that she expanded her family with Travis and it's been a bright new chapter for everyone," the source shared. "Kourtney and Travis' kids have been embracing Rocky and involved as older siblings."

The Kardashians on Hulu returns May 23.

