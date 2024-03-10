On Saturday night, Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer turned heads as they stepped out for Chanel and Charles Finch's 15th annual pre-Oscars dinner at the Polo Lounge inside the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Stewart, 33, made a bold fashion statement with a mesh black shirt elegantly paired with a black bra and crisp white shorts. Her choice of attire showcased her trademark fearless approach to fashion. Meanwhile, Meyer, 35, opted for a sleek black coat layered over a black-and-white ensemble, radiating effortless coolness.

The star-studded affair saw the presence of other A-listers, including Margot Robbie, Lily-Rose Depp, America Ferrera, Robert De Niro, Usher, and many more.

Earlier in the week, Stewart captivated audiences at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, Love Lies Bleeding, in a show-stopping backless one-piece bodysuit. The Twilight alum flaunted her figure in the striking ensemble, accentuated with sheer black tights and an oversized blazer for added flair. Stewart's minimal makeup and chic up-do complemented her edgy-yet-elegant look.

Stewart and Meyer began their relationship in 2019 and are no strangers to coordinating their outfits for red carpet events. In March 2022, the couple made heads turn at the Critics' Choice Awards with their matching ensembles, showcasing their impeccable taste and undeniable chemistry.

During an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in October 2023, Stewart hinted at her future plans with Meyer, expressing her desire for celebrity chef Guy Fieri to officiate their wedding.

The couple's relationship has continued to blossom. Stewart revealed to Rolling Stone magazine in February 2024 that discussions about starting a family are underway, marking an exciting new chapter in their journey together.

