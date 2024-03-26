Kristen Stewart made a new best buddy, Seth Meyers, with a friendship forged by a lot of hard alcohol and hilariously bad decisions.

The Love Lies Bleeding star joined Meyers for a new installment of his popular Late Night segment "Day Drinking," in which he and Stewart got incredibly drunk during the day -- as the name suggests -- and played games while getting increasingly hammered.

The segment started with Meyers making really questionable cocktails based on several of Stewarts' films -- such as the Panic Room, which was just a bunch of energy drinks and an espresso martini, or the Twilight, which was Bloody Mary mix, a whole clove of garlic, some Romanian liqueur muddled with a wooden stake.

The games continued as Meyers challenged Stewart to deliver some dramatic line readings of truly ridiculous bits of nonsensical dialog, and then a seemingly ill-advised game that involved throwing darts at balloons and having to take a shot of whatever drink was hidden behind the popped balloon.

All the while, the pair pounded shots and beers like water as they made their way to the final challenge -- giving Meyers a "lesbian makeover."

Given Stewart's title of "lesbian icon," which she happily embraced, it was a perfect challenge for the actress -- and she wound up picking out a surprisingly flawless ensemble for the 50-year-old comic.

Sporting a denim jacket, a white shirt, skinny jeans, wire-frame glasses and beanie, Meyers couldn't help but love the look.

"Dude, you look f**king cool!" Stewart said. "Do you not feel cooler than you've ever felt?"

"I feel as though I've reverted to what I'm supposed to be," Meyers said, before thanking his new "best friend."

Meyers has gone "Day Drinking" many times with stars including Ina Garten, Rihanna, Lizzo, Will Forte, Kelly Clarkson, the Jonas Brothers and Dua Lipa.

RELATED CONTENT: