On a new episode of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner gets unexpectedly emotional about criticism over her looks.

On Thursday's new season 5 episode, titled "Baby Rocky," Kylie spends time with big sis Kendall Jenner, and they open up about feeling that their famous family is "dehumanized" by the media and public opinion.

"If you talked the same way you do about us about any other woman, people would come to their defense all day long," Kendall says. "But for some reason, with us, people don't think we have any feelings."

"It's, like, a miracle that I can still have confidence, and look in the mirror and think I'm pretty," Kylie agrees, later telling the cameras. "After 10-plus years of hearing about [my looks], it just gets exhausting."

Kylie says she's been "on a journey" over the last year, dissolving half of her lip filler. However, as she recounts reading nasty feedback about her looks in her social media comments, she finally breaks down in tears, admitting, "I've never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me."

"It's just like, why do people think it's OK to talk about me?" she cries, as Kendall embraces her.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters always make headlines with their Met Gala apperances. - Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kylie notes that even when she sees supportive comments from fans, there always seems to be a reply about why it's considered acceptable for the public to mock Kylie and her sisters, but not other women. "'Because she did it to herself,'" she says, parroting her critics. "'She f**ked up her face, she had so much surgery.'"

"People have been talking about my looks since I was 12, 13. Before I even got lip filler, people were talking about my looks," Kylie recounts. "I look old, I see it under every post."

Kendall empathizes, admitting that their family is so famous that it's nearly impossible to try and change their critics' minds. "It's sadly something we just have to, like, really grow tough skin on," she says.

"I think that I'm really strong, and I was put in this position for a reason. I do think of myself as a confident person," Kylie ultimately tells the cameras. "I'm also human and there's only so much one person can take."

The 26-year-old reality star and makeup mogul has, in fact, been addressing her looks -- specifically, her lips -- for years. She was just 10 years old when her family was thrust into reality TV stardom with the premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and the spotlight has only continued to heat up.

All the way back in 2018, she revealed that she "got rid" of her lip fillers -- with a source telling ET at the time that the decision was influenced by her becoming a mom to daughter Stormi.

According to the source, the makeup mogul and now-mother of two became "more conscious of herself" after welcoming her first child.



"During Kylie's pregnancy, she wasn't getting her usual fillers or putting on much makeup," the source added. "Kylie really fell in love with the natural look, and wanted more of that, so she decided to stop putting filler in her lips."

More recently, Kylie was evasive about a change in her personal style being connected to her relationship with Timothée Chalamet.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner shared a sweet date night at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. - Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

"I don't know how I feel about that," she told The New York Times in March, responding to fans who wrote online that her new "cottagecore" aesthetic is connected to her famous beau. "I just don't want to talk about personal things."

Kylie explained that welcoming her second child, son Aire, was a bigger influence on the changes in her personal style.

"It takes me a while after I have a baby to feel like myself again," she said. "Then you get your body back, and you're like, 'Wait, the trends have changed.'"

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

