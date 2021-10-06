Starting November 4, Los Angeles will join New York City and San Francisco in requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine for indoor activities. So far, the new ordinance is the strictest proof of vaccine mandate in response to the surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations due to the Delta variant. Under the new law, businesses will require people 12 and older to show proof they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter indoor facilities including restaurants, museums, salons and many other venues. Health experts say that fully vaccinated individuals carry less of a viral load if exposed to COVID-19 and therefore, make it hard for the virus and infection to spread. People across the country are getting their Pfizer vaccine, Moderna vaccine or Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

If you've already gotten your first or second COVID-19 vaccine, it's likely you're left wondering, "How do I carry my vaccine card everywhere I go?" Well, the answer is simple: a vaccine card holder.

Whether you're planning on taking a much-overdue vacation with the flight credits you racked up over the past year or attending a concert with your friends, there's no doubt that once you've gotten your first dose of the vaccine or when you become fully immunized, you'll want to keep your COVID-19 vaccination card (or a copy of it) on you -- especially if vaccine passports emerge, which would require you to show proof of your immunity status to travel.

There are plenty of ways to keep your card safe, from a simple plastic protective cover with a lanyard to a stylish cardholder that'll go nicely in your bag or back pocket. So if you're looking for something to keep your vaccine card from fraying at the edges -- or worse, ripping -- there's sure to be something on the market that'll suit your needs (and fit your sense of style).

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite vaccine card holders below. Then, check out the masks and chains to keep on top of your style game in a post-pandemic world.

Vaccine Card Holders

Coach ID Lanyard In Signature Canvas Coach Outlet Coach ID Lanyard In Signature Canvas The last thing you need when you're showing proof of vaccination is to rummage through your entire bag to find your card at the bottom of it. Luckily, having a leather lanyard and a cardholder will make it a little easier for you. $27 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $68) Buy Now

Masks & Chains

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Face Masks for Kids for Halloween and Beyond

Amazon's Best Reusable Face Masks Under $5

Best Winter Face Masks

The Best Face Masks for Exercising -- Adidas, Lululemon and More

Best Reusable Face Masks With Nose Wires to Shop Now

Lululemon Face Masks Are Back in Stock

Best Face Masks You Can Buy Online

Shop the Best Celebrity Face Masks From Evolvetogether, MASKC and More

The Best Face Masks for Double Masking