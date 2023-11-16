Lacey Chabert is spilling the tea on what it meant for her to reunite with her Mean Girls co-stars, Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried, for a recent Walmart Black Friday commercial.

Sitting down to promote her new Hallmark film, A Merry Scottish Christmas, ET asked the actress, 41, how it felt to have a "fetch" reunion with two of the original members of "The Plastics."

"It was so much fun to step back into Gretchen's shoes and to be with Lindsay and Amanda and spend the whole day together," she said.

In the 2004 film, Chabert played Gretchen Wieners, the second in command to Rachel McAdams' Regina George. McAdams did not make an appearance in the recent commercial alongside her fellow "Plastics" members.

"Just like a full-circle moment, again, of all of it. We're all moms now and nearly 20 years have passed. We had so much fun being together again," Chabert told ET.

CBS via Getty Images

Ahead of the 20-year anniversary of the film's release, she also added that she thinks a "sequel would be amazing," but that she is just glad they got to do the commercial together if nothing more comes of it.

"I'm so thankful that we had that experience and got a chance to do that," Chabert said.

In the commercial, Chabert, Lohan and Seyfried all play the grown-up versions of their famed Mean Girls roles.

"At North Shore, some things never change. On Wednesdays, we still wear pink," Lohan narrates before Chabert as Gretchen Wieners pulls up to the school in a convertible -- this time as a mom picking up her daughter from school.

Seyfried returns as Karen Smith, recreating the Mean Girls newscast scene by saying, "There's a 30 percent chance that it's already Wednesday."

The star-studded commercial also features Missy Elliott, taking on the role of Coach Carr -- originally played by Dwayne Hill -- as well as Daniel Franzese, who plays Damian, and Rajiv Surendra, who played Kevin Gnapoor.

During the sit-down, Chabert also noted that this year has been all about the reunions for her as her upcoming Hallmark film also stars her Party of Five castmate, Scott Wolf.

"It's been a year of reunions in the best way," she said.

Chabert and Wolf played two of the five Salinger siblings on the hit Fox show that aired from 1994 to 2000. Other stars included Scream's Neve Campbell and Lost star Matthew Fox.

In their new film, the pair once again play siblings, this time as a brother and sister who fly to Scotland and unearth a family secret over the holiday season and find love in the process.

A Merry Scottish Christmas airs on Hallmark on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.

