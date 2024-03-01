News

Lady Gabriella's Husband Thomas Kingston Died From Traumatic Head Wound

By Anthony Dominic
Published: 8:18 AM PST, March 1, 2024

Kingston's death on Feb. 25 was initially announced without details.

More information regarding the untimely death of Thomas Kingston, husband of Lady Gabriella, a member of the British royal family, has been released following an inquest. Senior coroner for Gloucestershire, Katy Skerrett, confirmed to ET that Kingston's death was caused by a traumatic wound to the head.

According to Skerett, Kingston, 45, was found dead with a catastrophic head injury in a locked-out building at his parents’ Cotswolds residence on Sunday. Skerrett revealed that a gun was at the scene.

The sequence of events leading to Kingston's death began with him having lunch with his parents and his father taking their dogs for a walk. However, upon the father's return, Kingston was nowhere to be found inside the house. His father forced entry into the building where his son was found dead. 

Kingston's passing on Feb. 25 was initially announced without details, stating it was not deemed suspicious and no external parties were involved.

 

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

A statement released on behalf of Lady Gabriella Kingston and Kingston's immediate family expressed profound grief over the loss of their beloved husband, son, and brother. They requested privacy during this difficult period.

King Charles and Queen Camilla extended their heartfelt condolences to Lady Gabriella, emphasizing their support for her during this trying time. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson relayed the monarchs’ sympathies, expressing solidarity with the Kingston family.

Lady Gabriella, who holds the 56th position in the line of succession, is not an active member of the royal family and works as a freelance journalist. 

Dave Benett/Getty Images for the Victoria & Albert Museum

The couple had been seen attending numerous royal events together, including memorial services, jubilees, and cultural exhibitions. Their close relationship with the royal family was evident in their presence at various public functions alongside other members of the monarchy.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988

