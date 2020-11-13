Lady Gaga's beauty line, Haus Laboratories, is available to shop on Amazon. The superstar's makeup brand is filled with everything you need to create glamorous looks just like Gaga.

Standouts from her collection include the Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner, Glam Room Eyeshadow Palette, Le Riot Lip Gloss and more. In addition to Haus Labs, Amazon offers amazing brands across categories and many items are on sale.

Check out ET Style's top picks from Haus Laboratories.

Haus of Collections Haus Laboratories Amazon Haus of Collections Haus Laboratories Available in 13 shades, this three-piece superset from Lady Gaga's vegan beauty brand includes liquid eyeshadow, lip liner pencil and lip gloss. A $65 VALUE $49 at Amazon

2 Ways to Seduction Holiday Set Haus Laboratories Amazon 2 Ways to Seduction Holiday Set Haus Laboratories Have some makeup-obsessed loved ones on your Christmas list? Two makeup essentials for a bold look from Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories -- long-wearing, jet black Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner in the shade Punk and the bright cherry red Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon in the shade Mastered make a great gift. $26 at Amazon

Risqué Brow & Lash Sparkle Topper Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Amazon Risqué Brow & Lash Sparkle Topper Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Add some sparkle to your brows or lashes with this limited edition gel formula. $18 at Amazon

Glam Room Palette No. 1: Fame Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Amazon Glam Room Palette No. 1: Fame Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga The perfect palette for the holidays! Play with 10 shades of blendable, buildable eyeshadow in metallic, shimmer and sparkle finishes. $34 at Amazon

Le Riot Lip Gloss Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Amazon Le Riot Lip Gloss Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga This popular gloss is lightweight and high-shine -- the perfect combo. The pretty shade pictured above is Blaze. $18 at Amazon

Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer Powder Liquid Eyeshadow Haus Laboratories Amazon Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer Powder Liquid Eyeshadow Haus Laboratories Try all six stunning shades of this shimmery liquid-to-powder eyeshadow created by Lady Gaga. $96 at Amazon

Eye-dentify Gel Pencil Eyeliner & Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Amazon Eye-dentify Gel Pencil Eyeliner & Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga This versatile best-seller will be your new go-to liquid liner. $20 at Amazon

Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon in 1950 Haus Laboratories Amazon Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon in 1950 Haus Laboratories Big, bold color is the name of the game for the new Le Monster Matte Lip Crayons from Lady Gaga's makeup line, Haus Laboratories. The lip crayon is said to provide full coverage in one swipe. The formula is creamy and dries down into a full, matte finish. We especially love the 1950 shade -- a pure, classic red. $18 at Amazon

Armor Masque No. 1 Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Amazon Armor Masque No. 1 Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga This reusable face sticker, made in collaboration with Face Lace by Phyllis Cohen, would make for an excellent Halloween costume. $25 at Amazon

