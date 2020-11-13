Shopping

Lady Gaga's Haus Labs Makeup Line on Amazon -- Shop Now!

By ETonline Staff
Lady Gaga's beauty line, Haus Laboratories, is available to shop on Amazon. The superstar's makeup brand is filled with everything you need to create glamorous looks just like Gaga. 

Standouts from her collection include the Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner, Glam Room Eyeshadow Palette, Le Riot Lip Gloss and more. In addition to Haus Labs, Amazon offers amazing brands across categories and many items are on sale.

Check out ET Style's top picks from Haus Laboratories.

Haus of Collections
Haus Laboratories
HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga: HAUS OF COLLECTIONS
Amazon
Haus of Collections
Haus Laboratories
Available in 13 shades, this three-piece superset from Lady Gaga's vegan beauty brand includes liquid eyeshadow, lip liner pencil and lip gloss.
A $65 VALUE
2 Ways to Seduction Holiday Set
Haus Laboratories
Haus Laboratories 2 Ways to Seduction Holiday Set
Amazon
2 Ways to Seduction Holiday Set
Haus Laboratories
Have some makeup-obsessed loved ones on your Christmas list? Two makeup essentials for a bold look from Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories -- long-wearing, jet black Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner in the shade Punk and the bright cherry red Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon in the shade Mastered make a great gift. 
Risqué Brow & Lash Sparkle Topper
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga
Risqué Brow & Lash Sparkle Topper
Amazon
Risqué Brow & Lash Sparkle Topper
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga
Add some sparkle to your brows or lashes with this limited edition gel formula.
Glam Room Palette No. 1: Fame
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga
Glam Room Palette No. 1: Fame
Amazon
Glam Room Palette No. 1: Fame
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga
The perfect palette for the holidays! Play with 10 shades of blendable, buildable eyeshadow in metallic, shimmer and sparkle finishes.
Le Riot Lip Gloss
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga blaze le riot
Amazon
Le Riot Lip Gloss
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga
This popular gloss is lightweight and high-shine -- the perfect combo. The pretty shade pictured above is Blaze.
Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer Powder Liquid Eyeshadow
Haus Laboratories
Haus Laboratories Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer Powder Liquid Eyeshadow
Amazon
Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer Powder Liquid Eyeshadow
Haus Laboratories
Try all six stunning shades of this shimmery liquid-to-powder eyeshadow created by Lady Gaga.
Eye-dentify Gel Pencil Eyeliner & Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga
Eye-dentify Gel Pencil Eyeliner & Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner
Amazon
Eye-dentify Gel Pencil Eyeliner & Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga
This versatile best-seller will be your new go-to liquid liner.
Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon in 1950
Haus Laboratories
Haus Laboratories Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon in 1950
Amazon
Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon in 1950
Haus Laboratories
Big, bold color is the name of the game for the new Le Monster Matte Lip Crayons from Lady Gaga's makeup line, Haus Laboratories. The lip crayon is said to provide full coverage in one swipe. The formula is creamy and dries down into a full, matte finish. We especially love the 1950 shade -- a pure, classic red. 
Armor Masque No. 1
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga
Armor Masque No. 1
Amazon
Armor Masque No. 1
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga
This reusable face sticker, made in collaboration with Face Lace by Phyllis Cohen, would make for an excellent Halloween costume.

