Congratulations are in order for LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice, who are now a married couple and new parents!

According to People, the Atlanta star and Trice tied the knot in a private ceremony. Though the exact details about their wedding are unclear, the outlet reports the happy couple is finally ready to reveal the big news.

"We decided early on we wanted to protect our baby as much as we can for as long as possible," said Trice, who added the couple is keeping the baby's name and sex private.

"Being in the public eye can be something that's amazing, but it can also be something that is very hard on you," Stanfield explained. "There needs to be things that exist that are sacred and not for consumption for everybody."

As for why they're sharing even the slightest of details, the actor-singer said they "want to be the ones to tell their story" and they hope that "bringing our family forward ... may inspire others."

Added Stanfield about being new parents, "There's life before being a parent, and then there's life being a parent. It completely changes."

Stanfield, who played Darius on the hit FX show, is a father to two daughters under the age of 7 from previous relationships. Trice is a first-time mother.

Stanfield and Trice announced their engagement on Dec. 30, 2022, with the couple sharing a series of photos on social media. Trice revealed that Stanfield popped the question during a trip to the Bahamas for her birthday, tweeting, "Yea.. I'm having the best birthday my baby made me mrs. Stanfield for my birthday! #lakeithandkasmereforever."

But, just hours after Stanfield announced his engagement, artist Tylor Hurd came forward alleging Stanfield had been hiding the fact that he fathered her daughter, Apollo.

