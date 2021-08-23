These days, the right tech makes a difference when it comes to being successful in school. Beyond being required for remote learning, the right school laptop and accessories make it easy to take notes, study, stay in touch with friends and family, and -- of course -- to watch the latest TV shows and movies on Netflix, Hulu and more once the school day has ended.

There’s not much time left before the school bell rings -- in some parts of the country, the Fall semester has already begun -- so don’t delay on your back to school shopping any longer. Check out these back to school deals on reviewer- and student-loved gadgets perfect for the new school year.

Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE Graphing Calculator Amazon Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE Graphing Calculator Graphing calculators are required for many college and college-bound students. Texas Instruments has been making some of the most popular graphing calculators for decades and this is the best seller on Amazon. The black version is out of stock, but there are plenty of colors to choose from (and the price depends on the color!). This purple one is 15% off the original price. $127 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 Amazon Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 Most students need a laptop of some type for school, but few need an expensive machine. This 11.6-inch HD Lenovo Chromebook with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage offers all the basics: access to Google Classroom, Chrome, YouTube, Docs, games and more. This touchscreen easily transitions between laptop mode and tablet mode, so it’s a great choice for streaming Netflix in the dorm after all the homework is done. Right now, you can get it for more than $100 off the regular price. $217 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $320) Buy Now

Mophie Powerstation Battery Mophie via Amazon Mophie Powerstation Battery There’s nothing worse than running out of juice on your phone before the end of the day. The Mophie Powerstation external battery holds 10,000mAh of charge -- enough to restore your iPhone or Android phone to 100 percent battery life multiple times no matter where you are. The power bank features both USB-A and USB-C ports. $30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Amazon Laptop Backpack with USB Charging There’s a lot to like about this high-tech, budget backpack. The combination-lock-protected laptop compartment is spacious enough to hold up to 17.3-inch screens. But the best feature here is the USB charging port -- put the Mophie Powerstation above (or another similar power bank) in the pocket, connect it, and you’re truly ready to charge on the go. $38 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $49) Buy Now

Selfie Light Ring Amazon Selfie Light Ring Want to know the secret to looking better during Zoom calls? It’s all about the lightning. This rechargeable clip-on light with three brightness settings illuminates your face from multiple angles, eliminating shadows. It’s a must-have for taking great looking Instagram selfies and TikTok videos, too. $13 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $15) Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro Apple Apple AirPods Pro The right pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds can be crucial for studying. The trendy Apple AirPods Pro are a great choice for a couple of reasons: They have great quality sound, and feature powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours. $197 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

Apple MacBook Pro Apple via Amazon Apple MacBook Pro OK, yes, some students really do need a powerful laptop -- especially those editing images and video. Almost as light as the Apple MacBook Air, the 2020 MacBook Pro, powered by Apple’s M1 chip, features an aluminum-body design, 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It’s battery lasts about 20 hours. $1,199 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $1,299) Buy Now

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones Bose via Amazon Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones When it comes to over-the-ear, noise-cancelling headphones, it’s hard to beat the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. Sound quality, as you would expect from the Bose name, is excellent, and the reviewers rave about how good its noise cancellation is. Battery life clocks in around 20 hours. $299 AT AMAZON Buy Now

