The clock is ticking on Amazon Prime Day 2023, but we've discovered the most exclusive deals for you to snag before time runs out. Year after year, one category that has some serious summer savings is vacuum cleaners. With Prime Day ending on July 12 at 11:59 pm PDT, we've uncovered the best deals on Shark vacuums, allowing you to effortlessly tackle pet hair, dirt, pollen, and crumbs.

High quality vacuums — especially robot vacuums — are a welcome addition to just about any home. Whether you share your home with pets or kids, or you love entertaining guests, Shark's reliable and easy-to-use vacuums provide powerful suction and fully-sealed HEPA filtration systems to keep your floors squeaky clean. Even better, the already affordably priced vacuums are now even cheaper with Prime Day pricing, helping you maintain good housekeeping without breaking the bank.

The Amazon Prime Day Shark vacuum deals are offering up to 35% off upright and robot vacuums, as well as handheld vacuums, no matter your budget or the size of your space. We scoured Amazon's site for the best Prime Day deals on Shark vacuums for you to shop below.

Best Prime Day Shark Robot Vacuum Deals

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base Amazon Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base Perfect for pet hair, Shark's self emptying robot vacuum cleaner maps your home and lets you choose which rooms you want to clean. Another great feature of the Shark IQ robot vacuum is that it works with Alexa to schedule whole house cleanings or just specific rooms. $600 $410 Shop Now

Best Prime Day Shark Upright Vacuum Deals

Shark WANDVAC Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum Amazon Shark WANDVAC Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum For the moments when you just need to do a quick clean, Shark's high-powered, handheld vacuum will do the trick. Clean up larger crumbs and fine dust using the tapered nozzle, which will get into the smaller corners of your home. $130 $83 Shop Now

For more Prime Day vacuum sales, check out all the best cordless vacuum, Dyson vacuum and iRobot Roomba deals at Amazon now.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

