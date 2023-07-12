Shop

Last Chance to Save on Shark Robot and Upright Vacuums During Amazon Prime Day

By ETonline Staff
Shark Vacuum
Amazon

The clock is ticking on Amazon Prime Day 2023, but we've discovered the most exclusive deals for you to snag before time runs out. Year after year, one category that has some serious summer savings is vacuum cleaners. With Prime Day ending on July 12 at 11:59 pm PDT, we've uncovered the best deals on Shark vacuums, allowing you to effortlessly tackle pet hair, dirt, pollen, and crumbs.

High quality vacuums — especially robot vacuums —  are a welcome addition to just about any home. Whether you share your home with pets or kids, or you love entertaining guests, Shark's reliable and easy-to-use vacuums provide powerful suction and fully-sealed HEPA filtration systems to keep your floors squeaky clean. Even better, the already affordably priced vacuums are now even cheaper with Prime Day pricing, helping you maintain good housekeeping without breaking the bank.

The Amazon Prime Day Shark vacuum deals are offering up to 35% off upright and robot vacuums, as well as handheld vacuums, no matter your budget or the size of your space. We scoured Amazon's site for the best Prime Day deals on Shark vacuums for you to shop below.

Best Prime Day Shark Robot Vacuum Deals

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum
Amazon
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum

Get 30% off a powerful Shark robot vacuum. With Matrix Clean, the vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid that takes multiple passes over dirt and debris for whole home, deep cleaning coverage.

$599$416
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum
Amazon
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

Welcome to deep-cleaning power with a vacuum that returns to the base, recharges, and can pick up where it left off.

$500$399
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base
Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base
Amazon
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base

Perfect for pet hair, Shark's self emptying robot vacuum cleaner maps your home and lets you choose which rooms you want to clean. Another great feature of the Shark IQ robot vacuum is that it works with Alexa to schedule whole house cleanings or just specific rooms.

$600$410

Best Prime Day Shark Upright Vacuum Deals

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum
Amazon
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum

With a large capacity and powerful pet hair pickup attachments like the upholstery tool, this vacuum makes cleaning pet hair a breeze. It also works with a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner.

$220$150
Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum
Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum
Amazon
Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum

For powerful pet hair pickup, this upright vacuum cleaner has a self-cleaning brushroll with no hair wrap. The HEPA filtration and anti-allergen complete of this cordless stick vacuum seal captures and traps dust, allergens, dander, and more from your rugs and hard floors.

$350$280
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum
Amazon
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum

With swivel steering and lift-away functionality, you can easily maneuver your cordless vacuum cleaner in and out of tight spaces, in corners, around furniture, and more. 

$200$160
Shark Ultralight Pet Pro Corded Stick Vacuum
Shark Ultralight Pet Pro Corded Stick Vacuum
Amazon
Shark Ultralight Pet Pro Corded Stick Vacuum

This lightweight stick vacuum has PowerFins that provide continuous cleaning contact, digging deep into carpets and directly engaging hard floors. Get powerful suction in a hand vacuum that weighs less than 3 pounds.

$260$170
Shark Rocket DeluxePro Corded Stick Vacuum
Shark Rocket DeluxePro Corded Stick Vacuum (HV322)
Amazon
Shark Rocket DeluxePro Corded Stick Vacuum

A lightweight stick vacuum by Shark that's slim and powerful. 

$250$160
Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum
Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum
Amazon
Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

The Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner includes a detachable pod for cleaning under couches and other small spaces. This Prime Day deal includes more than $40 off list price.

$300$237
Shark WANDVAC Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum
Shark WANDVAC Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum
Amazon
Shark WANDVAC Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum

For the moments when you just need to do a quick clean, Shark's high-powered, handheld vacuum will do the trick. Clean up larger crumbs and fine dust using the tapered nozzle, which will get into the smaller corners of your home.

$130$83

For more Prime Day vacuum sales, check out all the best cordless vacuum, Dyson vacuum and iRobot Roomba deals at Amazon now.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

