Last Chance to Shop Walmart's Best Tech Deals: Save On TVs, Laptops, Apple Watches and More
Walmart's holiday tech deals are some of the best of the season, but hurry, you're running out of time to shop these items so they ship in time for Christmas. Top-rated tech from TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches are on sale so now is the perfect time to upgrade all your gadgets. With less than two weeks to shop, the Walmart holiday sale offers big savings on the best tech gifts this holiday season. Whether you want a new TV to watch the World Cup or an Apple Watch for this year's stocking stuffer, Walmart Deals for Days is impressively discounting highly sought-after tech.
Walmart is already known for its low prices throughout the year, and their holiday sale is offering even deeper discounts now. The Walmart holiday deals feature big markdowns from top brands, including Apple, Samsung, Beats, and more. To help you find the very best deals on gifts that'll arrive on time, ET has narrowed the expansive deals down to the ones that are worth shopping for.
Below, shop the best tech deals available right now at Walmart for great holiday savings that'll arrive by Christmas.
Best Walmart TV Deals
Tis the season to stream your favorite holiday shows, so you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's TV deals offer savings on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, TCL and more.
The Hisense 4K UHD Smart TV is backlit by LEDs that work in creating a sharp, vibrant picture. And with the Hisense being a Roku TV, it makes streaming the best tv, movies, and sports very easy.
The TCL Smart Roku TV has an impressive resolution that will make TV viewing a truly immersive experience. Plus, it comes with a super simple remote that's intuitive for all ages.
Dive into a world of free content and personalized recommendations for everyone you share the remote with. You can enjoy binge-worthy streaming with built-in access to your TV subscriptions and to over 300+ free LG Channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports.
Best Walmart Apple Deals
It is usually tough to get almost anything from Apple on sale. However, Walmart is one of the best places to find Apple deals right now. From AirPods to the Apple Watch 8, here are some of our favorite Apple products on sale.
The 3rd generation of Apple Airpods has a slightly shorter design when compared to its predecessors. The shorter stem can make it a bit easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to get them to fit comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out.
The Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance and a larger battery than previous models. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options.
Access all your streaming platforms in one convenient spot with the Apple TV. Along with all your major names like Paramount+, HBOMax, and Netflix, you'll also be able to use Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade.
The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts.
Best Walmart Laptop Deals
The timing of Walmart’s holiday sale couldn’t be better for students. Save on laptops from HP, Lenovo, Acer and more.
Acer's CoolBoost technology increases your gaming laptop's fan speed, so its CPU and GPU stay cool even when you're in the middle of a game.
Stay up to speed on the latest tech and invest in this HP Laptop Intel computer.
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i features an Intel Core i3 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. The laptop has the features you need for everyday tasks.
Best Walmart Headphone Deals
Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds.
Designed with the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, improved bass and an open fit, playlists sound more like live music than ever before. Samsung's earbuds also have touch-activated noise cancellation for when you need to block out background noise for a phone call or important task.
With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 is your perfect everyday headphone. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Class 1 Bluetooth wireless listening freedom.
The Bose earbuds feature a soft silicone surface for all-day comfort and a secure fit.
Not only do these headphones have a wireless, comfortable design, but they also bring you the best sound quality so you can focus on what you want to hear and not the noise in your environment.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate holiday gift guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
