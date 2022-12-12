Walmart's holiday tech deals are some of the best of the season, but hurry, you're running out of time to shop these items so they ship in time for Christmas. Top-rated tech from TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches are on sale so now is the perfect time to upgrade all your gadgets. With less than two weeks to shop, the Walmart holiday sale offers big savings on the best tech gifts this holiday season. Whether you want a new TV to watch the World Cup or an Apple Watch for this year's stocking stuffer, Walmart Deals for Days is impressively discounting highly sought-after tech.

Shop Walmart Tech Deals

Walmart is already known for its low prices throughout the year, and their holiday sale is offering even deeper discounts now. The Walmart holiday deals feature big markdowns from top brands, including Apple, Samsung, Beats, and more. To help you find the very best deals on gifts that'll arrive on time, ET has narrowed the expansive deals down to the ones that are worth shopping for.

Below, shop the best tech deals available right now at Walmart for great holiday savings that'll arrive by Christmas.

Best Walmart TV Deals

Tis the season to stream your favorite holiday shows, so you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's TV deals offer savings on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, TCL and more.

Best Walmart Apple Deals

It is usually tough to get almost anything from Apple on sale. However, Walmart is one of the best places to find Apple deals right now. From AirPods to the Apple Watch 8, here are some of our favorite Apple products on sale.

AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case Walmart AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case The 3rd generation of Apple Airpods has a slightly shorter design when compared to its predecessors. The shorter stem can make it a bit easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to get them to fit comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out. $199 $160 Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm Walmart Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm The Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance and a larger battery than previous models. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. $389 $349 Shop Now

Best Walmart Laptop Deals

The timing of Walmart’s holiday sale couldn’t be better for students. Save on laptops from HP, Lenovo, Acer and more.

Lenovo Ideapad 3i Walmart Lenovo Ideapad 3i Lenovo IdeaPad 3i features an Intel Core i3 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. The laptop has the features you need for everyday tasks. $279 $249 Shop Now

Best Walmart Headphone Deals

Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Walmart Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Designed with the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, improved bass and an open fit, playlists sound more like live music than ever before. Samsung's earbuds also have touch-activated noise cancellation for when you need to block out background noise for a phone call or important task. $149 $75 Shop Now

Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones Walmart Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones Not only do these headphones have a wireless, comfortable design, but they also bring you the best sound quality so you can focus on what you want to hear and not the noise in your environment. $60 $20 Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate holiday gift guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

