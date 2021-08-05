2 days left to shop! With the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ending on Sunday, now's the time to stock up on celeb-loved leggings and brands. There's nothing better than getting a great deal on something you know you'll love. Spanx has marked down a selection of some of their most loved items 一 including the best-selling Faux Leather Leggings which have been sported by celebs like Jennifer Hudson, Donatella Versace and Erin Andrews, among many others at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

The size-inclusive leggings are a favorite among consumers thanks to their form-fitting material, faux leather design and outfit versatility 一 because what can’t you match with a pair of classically black, leather leggings? If you need more proof that these should be added to your wardrobe, style goddess Lizzo has worn them on the red carpet.

Yeah. They're a staple.

Spanx’s Faux Leather Leggings are normally priced at $98, but during this limited time sale competing with the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, shoppers can grab a pair for just $65. While you're adding these to your cart, be sure to check out all of Spanx's limited time deals including the Get Moving Skort and fan-favorite Leather-Like Joggers.



Plus, be sure to check out the long-awaited Nordstrom Anniversary Sale which features unbeatable deals on top products from a number of beauty, lifestyle and fashion collections. While the sale is set to run through August 8th, we're seeing our favorite deals already selling out. Shop the celeb-loved leggings below, and check out a number of other hot deals under $25 from the Nordstrom Anniversary sale.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Nordstrom Spanx Faux Leather Leggings These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy. They are very publicly adored by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and many more! $65 (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

