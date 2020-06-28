Shopping

Last Hours To Shop Rebecca Minkoff Handbags at Up to 50% Off from the Amazon Summer Sale

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Rebecca Minkoff Sale
Peter White/WireImage/Getty Images

Looking for a new bag to start summer off right? You're in luck. A great selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags are currently on sale as part of the Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale. With Amazon Prime Day indefinitely postponed, this Amazon fashion sale is the best opportunity to save on luxury brands like Rebecca Minkoff.  

Right now, shoppers will find amazing deals on Rebecca Minkoff handbags, including crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles, that are majorly discounted at Amazon's biggest summer sale event. As things begin to open up across the country, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style. 

Amazon's Summer Sale 2020 kicked off on Monday, and Rebecca Minkoff isn't the only brand with discounted items. There are huge markdowns and exclusive offers on apparel and accessories at the sales event from designer brands like Marc Jacobs, Kate Spade, Skechers and more. 

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out this evening across fashion categories including dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry. Keep checking back tonight for more deals from the Amazon Sale.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends tonight at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from Rebecca Minkoff via the Amazon Summer Sale sale. 

Rebecca Minkoff Bowie Top Zip Nylon Crossbody Bag

Bowie Top Zip Nylon Crossbody Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Bowie Top Zip Nylon Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Bowie Top Zip Nylon Crossbody Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

A simple bag that you can wear anywhere.

REGULARLY $148

Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote 

Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Amazon
Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

A versatile tote to complement any outfit.

REGULARLY $202.23

Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nylon Cosmetic Pouch

Women's Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkhoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Amazon
Women's Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff

Perfect for all of your beauty essentials.

REGULARLY $50

Rebecca MInkoff Leo Clutch with Chain Insert 

Leo Clutch with Chain Inset
Rebecca Minkoff
Women's Leo Clutch with Chain Inset
Amazon
Leo Clutch with Chain Inset
Rebecca Minkoff

Great for a night out.

REGULARLY $74

Rebecca Minkoff Ruby Crossbody with Crystals 

Ruby Crossbody w/Crystals
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Ruby Crossbody w/Crystals
Amazon
Ruby Crossbody w/Crystals
Rebecca Minkoff

Sparkle, baby! Set off your evening outfit with this blinging crossbody bag. 

REGULARLY $176.22

Rebecca Minkoff Stella Tote 

Stella Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Stella Tote
Amazon
Stella Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

This tote provides a pop of color that's perfect for summer days. 

Rebecca Minkoff Kate Medium Convertible Bucket 

Women's Kate Medium Convertible Bucket
Rebecca Minkoff
Women's Kate Medium Convertible Bucket
Amazon
Women's Kate Medium Convertible Bucket
Rebecca Minkoff

Take it all with you in this chic handbag. 

REGULARLY $243.60

Rebecca MInkoff Downtown Nylon Backpack 

Downtown Nylon Backpack
Rebecca Minkoff
Women's Downtown Nylon Backpack, Black
Amazon
Downtown Nylon Backpack
Rebecca Minkoff

Be day-trip ready with this backpack. 

REGULARLY $112.80

 

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Summer Sale 2020: Top Deals So Far

The Best Kate Spade Deals From Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Watch Deals on Amazon to Shop Right Now

Related Gallery