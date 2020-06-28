Looking for a new bag to start summer off right? You're in luck. A great selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags are currently on sale as part of the Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale. With Amazon Prime Day indefinitely postponed, this Amazon fashion sale is the best opportunity to save on luxury brands like Rebecca Minkoff.

Right now, shoppers will find amazing deals on Rebecca Minkoff handbags, including crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles, that are majorly discounted at Amazon's biggest summer sale event. As things begin to open up across the country, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style.

Amazon's Summer Sale 2020 kicked off on Monday, and Rebecca Minkoff isn't the only brand with discounted items. There are huge markdowns and exclusive offers on apparel and accessories at the sales event from designer brands like Marc Jacobs, Kate Spade, Skechers and more.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out this evening across fashion categories including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry. Keep checking back tonight for more deals from the Amazon Sale.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends tonight at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from Rebecca Minkoff via the Amazon Summer Sale sale.

Rebecca Minkoff Bowie Top Zip Nylon Crossbody Bag

Bowie Top Zip Nylon Crossbody Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Bowie Top Zip Nylon Crossbody Bag Rebecca Minkoff A simple bag that you can wear anywhere. REGULARLY $148 $77.70 at Amazon

Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote

Pippa Unlined Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Pippa Unlined Tote Rebecca Minkoff A versatile tote to complement any outfit. REGULARLY $202.23 $79.14 at Amazon

Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nylon Cosmetic Pouch

Women's Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Women's Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff Perfect for all of your beauty essentials. REGULARLY $50 $30.47 at Amazon

Rebecca MInkoff Leo Clutch with Chain Insert

Leo Clutch with Chain Inset Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Leo Clutch with Chain Inset Rebecca Minkoff Great for a night out. REGULARLY $74 $55.50 at Amazon

Rebecca Minkoff Ruby Crossbody with Crystals

Ruby Crossbody w/Crystals Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Ruby Crossbody w/Crystals Rebecca Minkoff Sparkle, baby! Set off your evening outfit with this blinging crossbody bag. REGULARLY $176.22 $85.07 at Amazon

Rebecca Minkoff Stella Tote

Stella Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Stella Tote Rebecca Minkoff This tote provides a pop of color that's perfect for summer days. $60.78 at Amazon

Rebecca Minkoff Kate Medium Convertible Bucket

Women's Kate Medium Convertible Bucket Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Women's Kate Medium Convertible Bucket Rebecca Minkoff Take it all with you in this chic handbag. REGULARLY $243.60 $182.70 AT AMAZON

Rebecca MInkoff Downtown Nylon Backpack

Downtown Nylon Backpack Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Downtown Nylon Backpack Rebecca Minkoff Be day-trip ready with this backpack. REGULARLY $112.80 $84.60 AT AMAZON

