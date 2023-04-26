Light Up Your Home With Wayfair's Way Day Deals on Chandeliers, Wall Sconces, Lamps and More
TikTok can be hit or miss when it comes to the latest design trends, but interior designers are using the viral video-sharing app to share advice about home lighting and their suggestions are pretty spot-on: The best way to make any space feel more inviting is by having lighting at every level.
Your single desk lamp or harsh overhead lighting isn't cutting it — having a mix of statement pendant lights, warming wall sconces and accent floor and desk lamps is key to a cozy home.
We know lighting can get expensive, which is why you should shop new furnishings during Wayfair's Way Day sale. For two days only, the home retail giant is offering up to 80% off everything from outdoor furniture and sofas to kitchen appliances and lighting for every mood. The sale ends Thursday, April 27 at midnight, so be sure to take advantage of these deals before time is up — plus free shipping on every order.
There are hundreds of lighting fixtures on sale right now, but we've found the most stylish options to light up every corner of your home. From a dimmable chandelier under $60 to over 70% off a sleek floor lamp, be sure to shop these deals before Way Day ends on Thursday, April 27.
Best Way Day Deals on Ceiling and Pendant Lights
A warm brass finish gives these contemporary pendant lights a homey feel.
If you prefer a more traditional look, this chandelier is a steal at under $60.
Add tropical flair to your home with a beachy rattan pendant, perfect for spring and summer.
Make any dining space feel more intimate with a modern take on the chandelier.
Keep things simple with an elegant glass and chrome pendant.
Best Way Day Deals on Wall Sconces
This coastal-inspired sconce is compatible with dimmer switches to maximize your mood lighting.
Flexible arms makes this wall sconce the perfect bedside reading light.
At under $30, this understated wall sconce is a major steal — also available in silver.
We love the brass hardware on this sconce for a glamorous look, but it's also available in black, burnished nickel and two-toned brass and black.
Fans of minimalist designs will adore this sleek sconce, available in five colors.
Best Way Day Deals on Lamps
Take over 70% off this sleek, modern floor lamp with a luxe marble base.
This ceramic lamp is available in eight colors, including this soft sea green perfect for a beach house.
An arched silhouette makes this option a cut above your average floor lamp.
"These lamps are just perfect for our front entryway table!" wrote one happy reviewer. "They are nice whether they are turned on or not. The glass adds a special sparkle but is not too much. I'm glad I bought these, they were just what I was looking for!"
Show off your favorite books, candles and flowers with this shelved floor lamp.
