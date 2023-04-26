Shopping

Light Up Your Home With Wayfair's Way Day Deals on Chandeliers, Wall Sconces, Lamps and More

By Lauren Gruber
TikTok can be hit or miss when it comes to the latest design trends, but interior designers are using the viral video-sharing app to share advice about home lighting and their suggestions are pretty spot-on: The best way to make any space feel more inviting is by having lighting at every level.

Your single desk lamp or harsh overhead lighting isn't cutting it — having a mix of statement pendant lights, warming wall sconces and accent floor and desk lamps is key to a cozy home.

We know lighting can get expensive, which is why you should shop new furnishings during Wayfair's Way Day sale. For two days only, the home retail giant is offering up to 80% off everything from outdoor furniture and sofas to kitchen appliances and lighting for every mood. The sale ends Thursday, April 27 at midnight, so be sure to take advantage of these deals before time is up — plus free shipping on every order.

Shop Way Day Lighting Deals

There are hundreds of lighting fixtures on sale right now, but we've found the most stylish options to light up every corner of your home. From a dimmable chandelier under $60 to over 70% off a sleek floor lamp, be sure to shop these deals before Way Day ends on Thursday, April 27.

Best Way Day Deals on Ceiling and Pendant Lights

Mercury Row Yearby 5 - Light Cluster Globe Pendant
Mercury Row Yearby 5 - Light Cluster Globe Pendant
Wayfair
Mercury Row Yearby 5 - Light Cluster Globe Pendant

A warm brass finish gives these contemporary pendant lights a homey feel.

$360$137
Birch Lane Ableton 6 - Light Dimmable Classic / Traditional Chandelier
Birch Lane Ableton 6 - Light Dimmable Classic / Traditional Chandelier
Wayfair
Birch Lane Ableton 6 - Light Dimmable Classic / Traditional Chandelier

If you prefer a more traditional look, this chandelier is a steal at under $60.

$108$54
Mistana Ames 1 - Light Single Geometric Pendant
Mistana Ames 1 - Light Single Geometric Pendant
Wayfair
Mistana Ames 1 - Light Single Geometric Pendant

Add tropical flair to your home with a beachy rattan pendant, perfect for spring and summer.

$180$108
Wade Logan Colebrook 6 - Light Dimmable Sputnik Modern Linear Chandelier
Wade Logan Colebrook 6 - Light Dimmable Sputnik Modern Linear Chandelier
Wayfair
Wade Logan Colebrook 6 - Light Dimmable Sputnik Modern Linear Chandelier

Make any dining space feel more intimate with a modern take on the chandelier.

$147$62
Three Posts Inola 1 - Light Single Globe Pendant with Glass Accents
Three Posts Inola 1 - Light Single Globe Pendant with Glass Accents
Wayfair
Three Posts Inola 1 - Light Single Globe Pendant with Glass Accents

Keep things simple with an elegant glass and chrome pendant.

$75$32

Best Way Day Deals on Wall Sconces

Sand and Stable Georgetown Stainless Steel Armed Sconce
Sand and Stable Georgetown Stainless Steel Armed Sconce
Wayfair
Sand and Stable Georgetown Stainless Steel Armed Sconce

This coastal-inspired sconce is compatible with dimmer switches to maximize your mood lighting.

$77$32
Sand and Stable Beckham Plug-in Swing Arm Sconce
Sand and Stable Beckham Plug-in Swing Arm Sconce
Wayfair
Sand and Stable Beckham Plug-in Swing Arm Sconce

Flexible arms makes this wall sconce the perfect bedside reading light.

$225$156
Three Posts Lanning Stainless Steel Armed Sconce
Three Posts Lanning Stainless Steel Armed Sconce
Wayfair
Three Posts Lanning Stainless Steel Armed Sconce

At under $30, this understated wall sconce is a major steal — also available in silver.

$64$27
Mercury Row Imogen Wallchiere
Mercury Row Imogen Wallchiere
Wayfair
Mercury Row Imogen Wallchiere

We love the brass hardware on this sconce for a glamorous look, but it's also available in black, burnished nickel and two-toned brass and black.

$81$39
Bowning LED Armed Sconce
Bowning LED Armed Sconce
Wayfair
Bowning LED Armed Sconce

Fans of minimalist designs will adore this sleek sconce, available in five colors.

$175$80

Best Way Day Deals on Lamps

Mercury Row Yearby 65.5" Tree Floor Lamp
Mercury Row Yearby 65.5" Tree Floor Lamp
Wayfair
Mercury Row Yearby 65.5" Tree Floor Lamp

Take over 70% off this sleek, modern floor lamp with a luxe marble base.

$285$78
Viv + Rae Alverez Ceramic Lamp
Viv + Rae Alverez Ceramic Lamp
Wayfair
Viv + Rae Alverez Ceramic Lamp

This ceramic lamp is available in eight colors, including this soft sea green perfect for a beach house.

$94$57
Latitude Run Debbye 77" Arched Floor Lamp
Latitude Run Debbye 77" Arched Floor Lamp
Wayfair
Latitude Run Debbye 77" Arched Floor Lamp

An arched silhouette makes this option a cut above your average floor lamp.

$132$100
Mercer41 Wharton Table Lamp (Set of 2)
Mercer41 Wharton Table Lamp (Set of 2)
Wayfair
Mercer41 Wharton Table Lamp (Set of 2)

"These lamps are just perfect for our front entryway table!" wrote one happy reviewer. "They are nice whether they are turned on or not. The glass adds a special sparkle but is not too much. I'm glad I bought these, they were just what I was looking for!"

$200$90
Andover Mills Jantz 65" Tripod Floor Lamp With Shelves
Andover Mills Jantz 65" Tripod Floor Lamp With Shelves
Wayfair
Andover Mills Jantz 65" Tripod Floor Lamp With Shelves

Show off your favorite books, candles and flowers with this shelved floor lamp.

$89$57

