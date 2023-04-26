TikTok can be hit or miss when it comes to the latest design trends, but interior designers are using the viral video-sharing app to share advice about home lighting and their suggestions are pretty spot-on: The best way to make any space feel more inviting is by having lighting at every level.

Your single desk lamp or harsh overhead lighting isn't cutting it — having a mix of statement pendant lights, warming wall sconces and accent floor and desk lamps is key to a cozy home.

We know lighting can get expensive, which is why you should shop new furnishings during Wayfair's Way Day sale. For two days only, the home retail giant is offering up to 80% off everything from outdoor furniture and sofas to kitchen appliances and lighting for every mood. The sale ends Thursday, April 27 at midnight, so be sure to take advantage of these deals before time is up — plus free shipping on every order.

Shop Way Day Lighting Deals

There are hundreds of lighting fixtures on sale right now, but we've found the most stylish options to light up every corner of your home. From a dimmable chandelier under $60 to over 70% off a sleek floor lamp, be sure to shop these deals before Way Day ends on Thursday, April 27.

Best Way Day Deals on Ceiling and Pendant Lights

Best Way Day Deals on Wall Sconces

Best Way Day Deals on Lamps

RELATED CONTENT:

18 Best Kitchen Deals to Shop During The Wayfair Way Day Sale

The Best Mattress Sales to Shop Now: Wayfair, DreamCloud and More

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Here: Shop the Best Deals on All Things Home

The Best Adirondack Chair Deals to Shop During Way Day: Save Up to 55%

This Top-Rated KitchenAid Mixer Is $90 Off at Wayfair's Way Day Sale

Wayfair's Way Day Sale: The Best Deals on Cozy Bedding and Mattresses

Best Way Day Deals: Save on Office Chairs at Wayfair