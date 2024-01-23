In a groundbreaking moment for indigenous representation in Hollywood, Lily Gladstone has etched her name in Oscars history by securing a nomination in the Lead Actress category.

This nomination marks a significant milestone as Gladstone becomes the first Native woman of American descent ever nominated for an Academy Award in this prestigious category.

Gladstone's outstanding performance in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon has not only earned her the nomination but also positioned her as a trailblazer for indigenous talent in the film industry. Portraying the character of Mollie Burkhart, an oil-rich Osage woman married to Ernest, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, Gladstone's portrayal has captivated audiences and critics alike.

Based on a true story, Killers of the Flower Moon unfolds as a gripping narrative around the systematic murders of Mollie Burkhart's Osage Nation family and friends. As her health deteriorates dramatically, a murder investigation is set in motion, led by the then-nascent FBI.

Joining Gladstone in this year's Oscar nominations for the Lead Actress category is Annette Bening (Nyad), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), and Emma Stone (Poor Things).

Killers of the Flower Moon earned 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role (Robert De Niro), Directing (Scorsese), Film Editing, Cinematography, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Costume Design and Production Design.

Despite the well-deserved Oscar recognition for Gladstone's outstanding performance, the same level of acclaim did not extend to Leonardo DiCaprio, who skillfully portrayed her deceitful and troubled husband in the film.

This accolade follows Gladstone's recent historic win at the Golden Globes, where she became the first Indigenous woman to win the Best Actress award. In her acceptance speech, she dedicated the honor to "every little rez kid, every little urban kid, every little native kid out there who has a dream to see themselves represented, and our stories told by ourselves in our own words, with tremendous allies and tremendous trust with and from each other."

Prior to her acclaimed role in Killers of the Flower Moon, Gladstone was recognized for her work in indie films such as Certain Women and TV series like Billions and Reservation Dogs.

The Lead Actress category at the Oscars has seen limited recognition for indigenous women. Before Gladstone's historic nomination, only two instances were recorded in Academy history. Yalitza Aparicio, of Mexican indigenous descent, earned a nomination for Roma in 2018, and Keisha Castle-Hughes, a New Zealander of Maori descent, was nominated for Whale Rider in 2003. Additionally, in 1935, Sri Lankan actress Merle Oberon, of Maori descent, received a nomination for The Dark Angel, marking her as the first Asian actor nominated in any category.

ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Gladstone at the National Board of Review Awards earlier this month, and she reacted to being voted Most Likely to Win an Oscar back when she was in high school.

"We'll see," the 37-year-old actress told ET of if the high school superlative will come true.

Even if Gladstone, who won in the Best Actress category at the NBR Awards, doesn't nab an Oscar this year, having her high school pic go viral has had an amazing impact.

"One of the nicest things about it, honestly, is the way that it's kind of reunited my high school class," Gladstone said. "Everybody's so excited about this."

Gladstone was also delighted that the viral pic drummed up some attention for her classmate, Josh Ryder, who won the award alongside her.

"Having these moments and seeing Josh Ryder out there, who's a fantastic actor. Anybody in the Seattle area, go check out Betty Restaurant and Bar 'cause he's the owner there," she said. "It's been incredible to have this moment to reconnect with all these old friends."

As for what she'd tell her high school-aged self, Gladstone noted, "There may have been a little bit of, 'Ugh, Josh is holding a little fake Oscar.' It's OK. You know what? Just chill. It's OK."

Ryder previously reacted to the photo, writing on Instagram, "It's so f**king cool to see @lilygladstone soar. Elegant and empowering others; she continues to be a class act. I'm over the moon for this badass babe. Go, Lily, go!"

The 96th Academy Awards will be presented live at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT on ABC. Until then, keep checking ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage.

