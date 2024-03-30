Lizzo Declares 'I Quit' in Cryptic Social Media Message

Lizzo has reached her boiling point, which has prompted her to share a message to her online haters.

The "About Damn Time" songstress took to social media on Friday and posted a cryptic message in which she declared "I QUIT." It's unclear if quit the music business or social media. She wasn't exactly clear, but what is clear is that the 35-year-old singer's tired of all the noise.

"I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it," she wrote. "But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it. I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views...being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look.... my character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name."

Lizzo signed off saying, "I didn't sign up for this s**t-- I QUIT," which was followed by a peace sign.

The "Good as Hell" singer's message came one day after she performed at President Joe Biden's fundraiser in New York City. The star-studded event featured former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. The trio sat for an intimate conversation moderated by Stephen Colbert.

Queen Latifah, Mindy Kaling and many more celebs attended the fundraiser (which raised $26 million) at Radio City Music Hall, where Lizzo performed her 2022 banger, "About Damn Time."

That Lizzo was invited to attend the high-profile event triggered criticism, particularly from attorney Ron Zambrano, who is representing a number of former Lizzo dancers accusing the singer of harassment in a lawsuit.

Lizzo / Instagram

"Without getting into the politics, I can't imagine why anyone would want Lizzo representing them in any way given her reprehensible behavior," Zambrano told NewsNation. "It's just a terrible look."

Following accusations made in court documents and on social media after more dancers spoke out in wake of the lawsuit, Lizzo broke her silence and denied the accusations.

"These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing," she wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. "My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized."

Lizzo also noted that she rarely responds to "false allegations" but claimed the reports are "unbelievable" and "too outrageous to not be addressed."

She added, "There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world."

