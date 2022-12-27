Around here, we stan Lizzo.

The Emmy and three-time GRAMMY winner will wrap up the 2022 leg of her Lizzo: The Special Tour with a live, televised concert streaming on December 31 on HBO Max. Lizzo has been touring North America since late September performing hits from her album Special, one of the highest-charting women's albums of 2022. So it's no wonder fans jumped on the chance to score tickets to a live show. If you missed your shot to see her in a city near you, now's the time to sign up for HBO Max, turn up the music and celebrate in the comfort of your own home.

Lizzo's had some impressive special guest appearances during this sensational tour, such as Missy Elliott, which Lizzo posted about on her Instagram account.

What can I expect at the concert?

HBO Max dropped a trailer of the concert, showing that this concert is definitely worth the hype. The clip shows Lizzo and her dancers, The Big Grrrls, celebrating by popping open champagne, which seems appropriate given this special concert is dropping on New Year's Eve. Later in the trailer, Lizzo gives self-loving advice to her screaming fans, "In a world where you can be anything, be yourself." This spectacular streaming event will be anything but ordinary.

Will there be any guest stars appearing at the concert?

Lizzo will be joined by her usual suspects, like her band and dance crew The Lizzbians and The Little Bigs, and The Big Grrrls according to HBO Max. But Lizzo isn't the only star-studded celebrity that we'll see at the concert as other special guest appearances by Cardi B, SZA, and Missy Elliott have been announced.

When and where can I watch the Lizzo concert?

You'll get to celebrate the new year with Lizzo as the concert is being released on HBO Max on December 31. If you don't already have HBO Max, you can sign up for plans starting at $10 per month. You'll have unlimited access to the Lizzo concert, in case you want to watch it on repeat, as well as HBO Max hits like House of Dragons, White Lotus and Euphoria.

Watch on December 31

