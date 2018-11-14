California affiliates KCBS and KCAL are doing their part to help the victims of the Woolsey and Hill fires.

On Wednesday, CBSLA is hosting a day-long fundraiser for the victims from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Similar to telethons for the 2017 wildfires, Superstorm Sandy and Typhoon Haiyan, the television event will also benefit the victims of the recent shooting in Thousand Oaks, California.

The Los Angeles Rams are partnering with CBS for the benefit, as many players and staff members have homes in the fire evacuation areas. Additionally, the United Way is lending their support as well as actress Alyssa Milano and ET's Nischelle Turner and Keltie Knight.

Since the devastating fires began earlier this month -- and have since spread to more than 90,000 acres in the Los Angeles and Ventura counties -- many celebrities have shared how they've been affected.

Miley Cyrus, Caitlyn Jenner, Gerard Butler and the Kardashian family were all forced to evacuate their homes. ET's Kevin Frazier was exclusively with Robin Thicke earlier this week when he returned to the site of his Malibu home, which is now "just rubble."

"We just packed everything we could in the car, some guitars, some family albums, my computer with all my music on it, and got a bunch of baby stuff. You never really think it'll actually happen," Thicke said of the evacuation with his pregnant girlfriend, April Love Geary, and their 8-month-old daughter, Mia. "You know, you think of what you would have done, but you just can't really prepare for that kind of thing."

Despite losing his home, Thicke was in awe of the bravery of the firemen and first responders.

"The first thing I thought of as we were hopping on the PCH, driving away, is you see the firemen and volunteers heading towards the fire and you realize how brave and courageous it is for them to risk their lives to fight for our homes," he shared. "They saved a lot of homes so... they did a great job."

Watch the video below for more on the devastating fires:

RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus Shares Before and After Pics of Her Home Following Fire

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Share Same Message in Effort to Help Wildfire Victim

Lady Gaga Heads to Shelter to Spend Time With California Fire Evacuees

Related Gallery