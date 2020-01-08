Looking Back at Meghan Markle's Marvelous Royal Style

One of the most fun parts about following Meghan Markle's road to becoming the Duchess of Sussex was seeing how her style transformed after she became part of an even bigger spotlight.



Meghan, 38, was always fashionable, stepping out in plenty of shimmery minis, skin-baring cutout dresses and bold hues during her days in Hollywood, but her sartorial style took a far more demure, regal turn when she started dating now-husband Prince Harry in 2016.



But now that Meghan and Harry have announced that they'll be taking a step back from royal duties, we will most likely have far fewer opportunities to ooh and aah over the former actress' fashion choices.



Luckily, she's given us plenty of looks to analyze over the past few years. In fact, just Tuesday, she made her first royal appearance of 2020 with Harry in London, when the pair stepped out at the Canada House. For the occasion, the duchess went for a winter chic tonal ensemble that included a Stella McCartney camel coat, light brown H&M turtleneck, chocolate-colored satin skirt by Massimo Dutti and Jimmy Choo velvet pumps.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Previously, we were wowed by Meghan's maternity style while she was pregnant with the couple's son, Archie, as well as her post-pregnancy style, which included a beloved, black belted Everlane jumpsuit during her and Harry's royal tour of South Africa last September.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

We also couldn't get enough of some of her most British looks, like the stylish ensembles she wore to Prince Charles' 70th birthday patronage celebration at Buckingham Palace in London in May 2018 -- her first royal post-wedding event, which occurred just three days after her and Harry's nuptials -- and her first Trooping the Colour parade (which broke royal protocol due to its bare shoulders!) the following month.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan has worn plenty more gorgeous looks throughout her royal duties. See all of her best looks by clicking through the gallery below.

