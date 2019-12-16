Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are requesting access to evidence in the college admissions scandal.

Attorneys for the couple filed new court documents in Boston on Friday, claiming that federal prosecutors are hiding evidence that could clear them in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, 20-year-old Olivia and 21-year-old Bella, admitted to USC as recruits for the crew team, even though neither had ever participated in the sport. Loughlin and Giannulli were charged in a second superseding indictment on conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering in April, and have pleaded not guilty. In a third superseding indictment in October, the couple was further charged with conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. They pleaded not guilty.

According to the documents, Loughlin and Giannulli are asking a federal judge for "urgently needed" help in getting the government to hand over evidence that they claim will prove they did not bribe a director at the University of Southern California to get their daughters into the school.

"The Government appears to be concealing exculpatory evidence that helps show that both Defendants believed all of the payments they made would go to USC itself -- for legitimate, university-approved purposes -- or to other legitimate charitable causes. The Government’s failure to disclose this information is unacceptable, and this Court should put a stop to it," the documents state.

The documents continue, "If, for example, USC knew of Singer’s operation and accepted donations to the university from Singer’s clients as legitimate, then not only was there no bribery at USC, but also no fraud conspiracy at all."

ET has reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston for comment.

Loughlin and Giannulli’s next court hearing, which they are not required to attend, is on Jan. 17, 2020. The couple has pleaded not guilty to the charges in the college admissions scandal.

The latest update in the case comes shortly after a source told ET that Loughlin is "breaking down" and is at "her very worst."

"People are coming out in support of her lately but she is afraid to open up," the source said. "She's concerned if she talks to the wrong people that her opinions will get out and somehow affect the case."

Watch the video below for more on Loughlin.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nancy Grace's Advice for Lori Loughlin as She Faces Possible Prison Sentence

Lori Loughlin and Family Support Olivia Jade's Return to YouTube

How Lori Loughlin Feels About 'Fuller House' Coming to an End (Exclusive)

Related Gallery