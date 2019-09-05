Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are still going strong.

ET has learned that the couple is not getting a divorce despite a new report.

A source close to the couple tells ET that the report is “absolutely untrue.” The source says the two “are staying strong” and “have been standing by each other’s side since the beginning of all this and will do so until it’s successfully resolved.”

The source adds that Loughlin and Giannulli maintain the allegations against them in the college admissions scandal are “not true.”

They were last spotted together holding hands late last month at the Boston Federal Courthouse for a pre-trial hearing concerning the charges they face for conspiracy to commit honest services mail and wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in the college admissions scandal in which fellow actress, Felicity Huffman, was also implicated.

The judge has allowed the pair to use the same lawyer in the case, which lawyer Rachel Stockman thinks is a good idea.

“I think, given the circumstances of what they’re up against with the trial, it’s probably the smartest strategy they have yet because jurors would have to believe both of them are lying,” Stockman previously told ET.

