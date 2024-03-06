'Love Is Blind' Season 6: Did Chelsea and Jimmy Get Married?

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't seen all 12 episodes of season 6 of Love Is Blind, proceed with caution.

While not totally surprising, the fate of one couple from season 6 of Love Is Blind ended in heartbreak.

Jimmy Presnell, a 28-year-old software sales rep and Chelsea Blackwell, a 31-year-old flight attendant, had a rocky romance from the start.

Jimmy fell for both Chelsea and Jessica Vestal, a 29-year-old single mom and executive assistant, in the pods. Similarly, Trevor Sova, a 31-year-old project manager also fell for Chelsea.

When Jessica made it clear that Jimmy was her only pick and Trevor made it clear that Chelsea was his only pick, it was up to Jimmy and Chelsea to make a choice between their respective prospects.

Jimmy seemed smitten with Jessica, but the weight of the fact that she is the mother of a 10-year-old girl seemed too heavy for him. Throw in the fact that Chelsea was previously married, and Jimmy was having lots of second thoughts when it came to his two picks.

Netflix

Jimmy ultimately proposes to Chelsea and she accepts.

But when Jimmy and Chelsea come face-to-face, things seem rocky from the start. Jimmy said that Chelsea "definitely lied" when she compared herself to Megan Fox. And then once they go on their romantic getaway, things get even more uncomfortable when Jimmy commented on AD's impressive physique, leaving Chelsea in tears.

Tensions only intensify between Jimmy and Chelsea in the real world. The two seem to struggle with their insecurities as Jimmy called his fiancée "clingy" and complained about her initiating sex with him.

Oddly, their interactions with their exes, Jessica and Trevor, went pretty smoothly, with the biggest hangup being Chelsea's comment that Amy and Johnny are the strongest couple there. (She's not wrong).

Netflix

But their romance soured when Chelsea drunkenly complained about Jimmy "going out" with friends and called him out for hooking up with one of his close female friends prior to their relationship -- a fact that Jimmy had seemingly asked Chelsea to keep private.

"You f**ked her! I know you f**ked her," Chelsea screams at him. And though Jimmy seems ready to throw in the towel, Chelsea convinces him to keep giving their relationship a try.

The couple goes on a few more enjoyable dates, and Jimmy asks Chelsea where she is with the wedding. The last episode ended on a cliffhanger, with it looking like Chelsea was considering backing out of the romance. But instead she tells Jimmy in the finale that she can see them going the distance, especially considering all of the issues they've worked through. Jimmy seems happy to hear this, but then turns around and drops a bomb on Chelsea.

Netflix

"Every day you've done exactly what I would want in a wife," Jimmy tells her. "I love you to death, and I want a relationship with you and I want us to work so bad, but I don't want to go to the altar. I can't."

But Chelsea isn't buying it. She calls Jimmy out for picking out their wedding songs and going on lengthy dates, saying she thinks he knew "this entire time" that he was going to say no. The two then get into one of their now-infamous shouting matches, going back and forth over their issues of broken trust, offensive comments, and more.

Before they even make it to their wedding day, they call things off, with Chelsea's final scene one of her in tears, walking away from her ex. As for where their relationship stands today, Jimmy, Trevor, Chelsea, and Jessica appear to be following one another on Instagram, but that's rarely a sign of anything.

The Love Is Blind reunion special for season 6 will be released on March 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT: