'Love Is Blind' Sets Season 6 Premiere Date: Everything We Know

Get ready to return to the pods! Season 6 of Love Is Blind officially has a release date. On Tuesday, Netflix announced that the hit dating show is coming back on Valentine's Day in a cute promotional video.

In the clip, we see a woman walking down the hall to the pods, only to open the door and walk in on co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

"Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, what are you doing? We're not ready yet. We haven't even finished installing the pod walls," Nick says, holding up a drill and wearing a tool belt.

"I know you're excited to find love in the pods, but we need a little more time, OK? They have to be ready. Go away, we'll see ya!" Vanessa says.

And not only is the show coming back for season 6, but it has also been renewed for a season 7 as well.

Here's everything we know:

What Happened to the Season 5 Couples?

Season 5 was arguably the most controversial in the show's history with only two couples making it to the altar (that we saw). Lydia Velez Gonzalez and James Milton Jr. (aka Milton) were the only ones to tie the knot, with several broken engagements and one couple who made it to the altar only for Netflix to choose to scrap their storyline. There have been no plans announced for an After the Altar special at this time.

Season 6 Premiere

The show is set to return Feb. 14, 2024, with some sparks sure to fly on Valentine's Day.

Season 6 Location

The show will follow a new group of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina, as they venture into the pods to find love.

Season 6 Hosts

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back to co-host this season after previously serving as the co-hosts for all of the past five seasons.

Will There Be Future Seasons?

Netflix has renewed Love Is Blind for season 7, and Kinetic Content, which produces the show, sent out a casting call for singles in Minneapolis and Saint Paul, Minnesota, as well as Denver, Colorado, back in March. So it's safe to say the powers that be are on the lookout for future seasons.

Love Is Blind season 6 premieres Wednesday, Feb. 14 on Netflix.

