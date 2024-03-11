Leaving on a jet ski, don't know when they'll be back again! Love Is Blind season 6 contestants (villains?) Jeramey Lutinski and Clay Gravesande had a boys day outing on Sunday while making a nod to one of Jeramey's more viral moments.

The two men went jet skiing in North Carolina together, sharing videos and pics on their respective Instagram accounts.

It turns out, Clay actually works with the jet ski rental company, WaveSandy Water Rentals, and enjoyed some time on the water with Jeramey having guided another group out on the water.

Jeramey Lutinski/Instagram

Fans of the Netflix show are all too familiar with Jeramey's love of jet skiing his problems away. Following his messy split from fiancée Laura Dadisman, Jeramey and his pod connection, Sarah Ann, decided to jet ski off into the sunset together during the cast meetup.

On the Love Is Blind Instagram account shortly after the controversial moment aired, Jeramey noted that he does not "condone" his behavior during that scene.

Meanwhile, Clay shockingly said no to his fiancée, AD, at the altar, telling her that he wasn't ready to commit to marriage and seemingly ending their relationship.

Netflix

Both men will have to answer for their actions in the upcoming reunion special, which drops this week. In the promo images and trailer footage from the special, Jeramey appears to be with Sarah Ann after his split from Laura.

Clay also says that he made a mistake with his altar decision, calling AD the love of his life.

The Love Is Blind reunion special drops Wednesday, March 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Netflix.

