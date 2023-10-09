Shayne Jansen is opening up about his grieving process in the year since the death of his beloved mother, Karen. The season 2 star of Love Is Blind took to Instagram to mark the anniversary of the day that his mother was rushed to the hospital ahead of her death on Oct. 13, 2022.

Posting photos and videos with Karen, Shayne wrote, "Yesterday was the one year of my mother being rushed to the hospital. I want to post thoughts because I know a lot of others are going through it as well."

He noted that he misses her daily "I love you" texts the most.

"It’s been an adjustment sometimes going days without anyone checking in," he continued. "My friends have yes but there is nothing that will compare to your Mom. Not having that is hitting hard the most. I’m saying this because I’ve realized over the past year that it’s hard to talk to people Because when you say you’re having a hard time/bad day they go straight to the absolute worst thought like we need help."

Shayne, who took a brief social media break in April after fans expressed concern over his erratic behavior, went on to share some tips for how people can help others grieving.

"If someone does be vulnerable and open up, just know we are grieving at our own speed and we just sometimes need an ear to vent to," he wrote. "I’ve had like most some dark days (a lot). We judge ourselves enough about what we could’ve done better or differently but slowly I’m learning to be more empathetic with myself knowing that this process will never make any sense."

He also asked his fans to go see their parents for more than just holidays, concluding, "Family is everything."

Karen was a big part of Shayne's life, appearing on season 2 of Love Is Blind and showing her support of his engagement to Natalie Lee. Natalie called things off at the altar after an off-camera fight with her and Shayne the night before the wedding.

Shayne previously shared the news of his mother's death on Instagram in October 2022, writing, "I lost my best friend today." His father tragically died shortly before he filmed Love Is Blind.

In May, he showed off a large tribute tattoo in Karen's honor, a bouquet of roses with his mom's initials.

In April, Shayne took a step back from social media after fans expressed their concern over his erratic behavior during an Instagram Live.

He has since poked fun at the commentary surrounding his behavior. In May, he posted a photo of himself eating ice cream in bed, writing, "Shayne has a McFlurry in bed for breakfast on his birthday. Fans are worried # 34 ❤️"

