Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
By ETonline Staff
Published: 5:50 PM PDT, April 6, 2024

Save big on your next home improvement project with the best Lowe's SpringFest deals.

Sunny spring days are setting in, and so too is the desire to upgrade our outdoor spaces with bright flowers, new furniture and grills for barbecue weather. If you're looking to get your lawn or backyard in shape this season, Lowe’s SpringFest sale is here with deals on all things outdoor. 

From now until Monday, April 8, you can save up to 50% on outdoor tools and equipment, appliances, grills and patio furniture. Whether you want to flex your green thumb or host dinner parties under the stars, everything from garden essentials to patio dining sets are on sale at Lowe's today. 

Shop Lowe's SpringFest Deals

Lowe's is your one-stop shop for all things home improvement. Whatever the project, the SpringFest sale could save you hundreds if not thousands of dollars in the process. From lawn mowers and leaf blowers to Adirondacks chairs and outdoor lights, you're sure to find what your home needs for less.

To help find you the biggest savings, we've rounded up the best Lowe's SpringFest deals happening now.

Best Lowe's Spring Deals

Oklahoma Joe’sTahoma 900 Auto-Feed Charcoal Smoker and Grill

Oklahoma Joe’sTahoma 900 Auto-Feed Charcoal Smoker and Grill
Lowe's

Oklahoma Joe’sTahoma 900 Auto-Feed Charcoal Smoker and Grill

This auto-feed charcoal smoker is powered by electricity and fueled by charcoal and hardwoods. Grill or smoke up to 40 burgers, 6 rib racks or 9 whole chickens on 875-square-inches of total cooking space.

$699 $599

Shop Now

CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Battery String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo Kit

CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Battery String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo Kit
Lowe's

CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Battery String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo Kit

Clear away leaves and debris with this combo kit that comes with a 2.0 Ah V20 battery, allowing you to take on various outdoor tasks.

$149 $99

Shop Now

Pouuin 7-Piece Rattan Patio Conversation Set

Pouuin 7-Piece Rattan Patio Conversation Set
Lowe's

Pouuin 7-Piece Rattan Patio Conversation Set

Save nearly $600 on a super comfortable and durable outdoor furniture set. Handwoven wicker makes the whole set much more sturdy and the high density cushions give you strong lumbar support.

$1,909 $1,336

Shop Now

Z Grills Black Pellet Smart Grill

Z Grills Black Pellet Smart Grill
Lowe's

Z Grills Black Pellet Smart Grill

Wood-fired deliciousness is only a tap away. Manage your grill from the palm of your hand using built-in wi-fi and Bluetooth capability. Whether on the couch or on the go, you can monitor your grill and adjust the temperature.

$1,099 $799

Shop Now

EGO POWER+ 21" Select Cut Self-Propelled Mower

EGO POWER+ 21" Select Cut Self-Propelled Mower
Lowe's

EGO POWER+ 21" Select Cut Self-Propelled Mower

The first cordless lawn mower to have an interchangeable multi-blade cutting system, the EGO POWER+ 21" Select Cut Self-Propelled Mower delivers performance that exceeds the power of gas.​​​​​​​

$749 $599

Shop Now

CRAFTSMAN 5-Gallons 4-HP Corded Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum

CRAFTSMAN 5-Gallons 4-HP Corded Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum
Lowe's

CRAFTSMAN 5-Gallons 4-HP Corded Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum

The powerful motor of this vacuum provides maximum power of suction and blowing.

$60 $45

Shop Now

XIZZI Sunrise Rattan Outdoor Sectional

XIZZI Sunrise Rattan Outdoor Sectional
Lowe's

XIZZI Sunrise Rattan Outdoor Sectional

Make your outdoor space stylish and comfortable with this 7-piece patio furniture set. The soft cushions and sturdy metal frame provide with a sense of coziness and stability.

$1,170 $840

Shop Now

EGO POWER+ Cordless Battery String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo Kit

EGO POWER+ Cordless Battery String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo Kit
Lowe's

EGO POWER+ Cordless Battery String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo Kit

The ideal tool combination to get all your yard maintenance completed, this best-selling cordless leaf blower and string trimmer duo is $150 off right now.

$329 $179

Shop Now

