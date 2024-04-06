Sunny spring days are setting in, and so too is the desire to upgrade our outdoor spaces with bright flowers, new furniture and grills for barbecue weather. If you're looking to get your lawn or backyard in shape this season, Lowe’s SpringFest sale is here with deals on all things outdoor.

From now until Monday, April 8, you can save up to 50% on outdoor tools and equipment, appliances, grills and patio furniture. Whether you want to flex your green thumb or host dinner parties under the stars, everything from garden essentials to patio dining sets are on sale at Lowe's today.

Shop Lowe's SpringFest Deals

Lowe's is your one-stop shop for all things home improvement. Whatever the project, the SpringFest sale could save you hundreds if not thousands of dollars in the process. From lawn mowers and leaf blowers to Adirondacks chairs and outdoor lights, you're sure to find what your home needs for less.

To help find you the biggest savings, we've rounded up the best Lowe's SpringFest deals happening now.

Best Lowe's Spring Deals

