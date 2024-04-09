Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals event features furniture, kitchen essentials and more for up to 70% off.
Spring may have only started a couple weeks ago, but Wayfair has been serving up deal after deal to help update your home for the new season. Following the Big Outdoor Sale, Wayfair kicked off a huge 5 Days of Deals event with deep discounts on everything for around the house — inside and out.
For one last day today, April 9, tons of furniture, outdoor essentials, appliances and decor is on sale for as much as 70% off. There's even massive discounts on bedding and mattresses to give your bedroom that fresh feeling this spring.
Whether you're shopping for new decor to brighten up your home this season, hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa that is legitimately comfortable, or remodeling your entire kitchen, the deep discounts at Wayfair make it easy to spruce up your space. On top of the thousands of deals at Wayfair, everything ships for free.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best last-minute deals to shop from Wayfair's five-day sale. You won't see savings this big at Wayfair until Way Day 2024, so be sure to snag your favorites before they disappear at midnight.
Best Wayfair Furniture Deals
When shopping for furniture during Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals sale, you can find pieces for every room of your home. Bedroom furniture, dining furniture and living room seating, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked down by up to 70% off.
Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table
The white oval-shaped tabletop has plenty of room to display coffee table books or serve snacks when you host get-togethers. The lower shelf is just the spot to store blankets and other living room essentials.
Lark Manor 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions
This patio set brings a warm vibe to your outdoor space. It includes a loveseat, two chairs, a table, and cushions, and it offers seating for four, making it ideal for enjoying the fresh air with friends and family.
Will Arlo Interiors Leather Task Chair
This task chair combines elegance and functionality, making it a great addition to your modern or contemporary office space.
Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed
Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.
Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's an amazing deal for an extra sleeping space.
Wade Logan Bulhary 60'' Media Console
Wade Logan's sleek Bulhary Media Console is designed with a middle glass shelf and two closed storage compartments for all of your media essentials.
AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional
A perfect combination of traditional design with a mid-century modern flair, the sectional's luxurious velvet upholstery provides an elegant look.
Union Rustic Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table
Elevate your dining room space for dinner parties and everyday meals with this solid pine dining table.
Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
The simplicity of this dresser and its mid-century modern design make it an instant classic.
Laurel Foundry Amata Wood Kitchen Cart
Looking for more kitchen prep space and storage? This compact rolling cart features two drawers, and a cabinet provides enough storage space for everything from dry ingredients to utensils and appliances.
Best Wayfair Rug Deals
Langley Street Geometric Area Rug
Take 68% off this clean and comfortable rug that comes in nine different colors.
Langley Street Fleckenstein Flatweave Performance Rug
Add vintage-inspired vibes with this decadent patterned rug.
Mistana Kendall Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Patio Area Rug
This casual rug will warm up any outdoor space. Choose from any of the five unique colorways to find the perfect style for your home.
Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug
The rug's intricate pattern is ideal if you have varying furniture and room themes you may be looking to complement, or if you want to completely change the look of a room for something new and fresh.
Bungalow Rose Handmade Flatweave Cotton Rug
Perfect for a cozy feel that's still easy to clean, this rug showcases a braided pattern with a variety of colors for a bright accent on your floors.
Best Mattress Deals at Wayfair
We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable mattress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta on sale now, here are the best mattress deals to shop from Wayfair's sale.
Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
SealyChill infused gel memory foam layer delivers enhanced cooling properties in the top comfort layer of your mattress for breathable conforming support.
Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Elevate your sleep experience with this upscale Beautyrest mattress. This gel memory foam mattress offers three layers of support and increased airflow through the foam for a comfortable sleeping experience.
Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress
The Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress features a luxe, cool-to-the-touch cover with a layer of cooling gel memory foam to help dissipate heat along with an advanced custom coil system that reduces motion transfer and provides support on all four sides of the mattress.
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress
This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of gel-infused memory foam, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling. Plus, it features a durable, soft knit fabric cover for added comfort and to help keep your mattress protected.
Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Now over 40% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand.
Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress
If your current mattress isn't allowing quality sleep every night, then it might be time to upgrade to a new bed. This hybrid mattress has the best of both worlds. Plus, it has a pillow-soft cushioned top.
