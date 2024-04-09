Sales & Deals

Wayfair's Huge 5-Day Sale Ends Tonight — Upgrade Your Home With the Best Last-Minute Deals

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Outdoor Table
Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:21 AM PDT, April 9, 2024

Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals event features furniture, kitchen essentials and more for up to 70% off.

Spring may have only started a couple weeks ago, but Wayfair has been serving up deal after deal to help update your home for the new season. Following the Big Outdoor Sale, Wayfair kicked off a huge 5 Days of Deals event with deep discounts on everything for around the house — inside and out. 

For one last day today, April 9, tons of furniture, outdoor essentials, appliances and decor is on sale for as much as 70% off. There's even massive discounts on bedding and mattresses to give your bedroom that fresh feeling this spring.

Shop the Wayfair Deals

Whether you're shopping for new decor to brighten up your home this season, hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa that is legitimately comfortable, or remodeling your entire kitchen, the deep discounts at Wayfair make it easy to spruce up your space. On top of the thousands of deals at Wayfair, everything ships for free.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best last-minute deals to shop from Wayfair's five-day sale. You won't see savings this big at Wayfair until Way Day 2024, so be sure to snag your favorites before they disappear at midnight.

Best Wayfair Furniture Deals

When shopping for furniture during Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals sale, you can find pieces for every room of your home. Bedroom furniture, dining furniture and living room seating, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked down by up to 70% off.

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table
Wayfair

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table

The white oval-shaped tabletop has plenty of room to display coffee table books or serve snacks when you host get-togethers. The lower shelf is just the spot to store blankets and other living room essentials.

$420 $285

Shop Now

Lark Manor 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions

Lark Manor 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair

Lark Manor 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions

This patio set brings a warm vibe to your outdoor space. It includes a loveseat, two chairs, a table, and cushions, and it offers seating for four, making it ideal for enjoying the fresh air with friends and family.

$310 $266

Shop Now

Will Arlo Interiors Leather Task Chair

Will Arlo Interiors Leather Task Chair
Wayfair

Will Arlo Interiors Leather Task Chair

This task chair combines elegance and functionality, making it a great addition to your modern or contemporary office space.

$380 $186

Shop Now

Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed

Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed
Wayfair

Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed

Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.

$650 $200

Shop Now

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Wayfair

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's an amazing deal for an extra sleeping space.

$916 $267

Shop Now

Wade Logan Bulhary 60'' Media Console

Wade Logan Bulhary 60'' Media Console
Wayfair

Wade Logan Bulhary 60'' Media Console

Wade Logan's sleek Bulhary Media Console is designed with a middle glass shelf and two closed storage compartments for all of your media essentials. 

$615 $205

Shop Now

AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional

AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional
Wayfair

AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional

A perfect combination of traditional design with a mid-century modern flair, the sectional's luxurious velvet upholstery provides an elegant look. 

$2,100 $1,170

Shop Now

Union Rustic Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table

Union Rustic Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table
Wayfair

Union Rustic Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table

Elevate your dining room space for dinner parties and everyday meals with this solid pine dining table.

$725 $290

Shop Now

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
Wayfair

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

The simplicity of this dresser and its mid-century modern design make it an instant classic.

$689 $315

Shop Now

Laurel Foundry Amata Wood Kitchen Cart

Laurel Foundry Amata Wood Kitchen Cart
Wayfair

Laurel Foundry Amata Wood Kitchen Cart

Looking for more kitchen prep space and storage? This compact rolling cart features two drawers, and a cabinet provides enough storage space for everything from dry ingredients to utensils and appliances.

$430 $226

Shop Now

Best Wayfair Rug Deals

Langley Street Geometric Area Rug

Langley Street Geometric Area Rug
Wayfair

Langley Street Geometric Area Rug

Take 68% off this clean and comfortable rug that comes in nine different colors. 

$465 $190

Shop Now

Langley Street Fleckenstein Flatweave Performance Rug

Langley Street Fleckenstein Flatweave Performance Rug
Wayfair

Langley Street Fleckenstein Flatweave Performance Rug

Add vintage-inspired vibes with this decadent patterned rug. 

$57 $30

Shop Now

Mistana Kendall Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Patio Area Rug

Mistana Kendall Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Patio Area Rug
Wayfair

Mistana Kendall Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Patio Area Rug

This casual rug will warm up any outdoor space. Choose from any of the five unique colorways to find the perfect style for your home.

$128 $43

Shop Now

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug
Wayfair

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug

The rug's intricate pattern is ideal if you have varying furniture and room themes you may be looking to complement, or if you want to completely change the look of a room for something new and fresh.

$198 $87

Shop Now

Bungalow Rose Handmade Flatweave Cotton Rug

Bungalow Rose Handmade Flatweave Cotton Rug
Wayfair

Bungalow Rose Handmade Flatweave Cotton Rug

Perfect for a cozy feel that's still easy to clean, this rug showcases a braided pattern with a variety of colors for a bright accent on your floors. 

$254 $93

Shop Now

Best Mattress Deals at Wayfair

We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable mattress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta on sale now, here are the best mattress deals to shop from Wayfair's sale.

Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

SealyChill infused gel memory foam layer delivers enhanced cooling properties in the top comfort layer of your mattress for breathable conforming support.

$1,139 $540

Shop Now

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Elevate your sleep experience with this upscale Beautyrest mattress. This gel memory foam mattress offers three layers of support and increased airflow through the foam for a comfortable sleeping experience. 

$2,189 $530

Shop Now

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress

The Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress features a luxe, cool-to-the-touch cover with a layer of cooling gel memory foam to help dissipate heat along with an advanced custom coil system that reduces motion transfer and provides support on all four sides of the mattress.

$1,749 $799

Shop Now

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress

This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of gel-infused memory foam, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling. Plus, it features a durable, soft knit fabric cover for added comfort and to help keep your mattress protected. 

$1,199 $440

Shop Now

Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

Now over 40% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand. 

$1,020 $450

Shop Now

Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress

Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress

If your current mattress isn't allowing quality sleep every night, then it might be time to upgrade to a new bed. This hybrid mattress has the best of both worlds. Plus, it has a pillow-soft cushioned top. 

$740 $390

Shop Now

