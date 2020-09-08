Shopping

Lucky Brand Labor Day Sale: Take 30% Off Sitewide Including New Arrivals (Extended)

Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand will have you feeling, well, lucky with great deals on denim, graphic tees, tops and more at the Lucky Brand Labor Day Sale. The denim line with Southern California roots is offering 30% off regular price styles, including new arrivals.

The sale prices are already marked, meaning no promo code is needed. Note that some exclusions apply. The brand offers free shipping on orders over $75.

With that in mind, it's time to shop Lucky Brand's great quality everyday jeans, leather shoes, handbags, stackable jewelry and so much more. Be sure to also check out their regular sale section for more discounts.

Shop the Lucky Brand Labor Day sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks.

Explorer Utility Jacket
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Explorer Utility Jacket
Lucky Brand
Explorer Utility Jacket
Lucky Brand

The Lucky Brand Explorer Utility Jacket comes in sizes S-2XL and has four utility pockets and a cinched waist. This jacket will keep you warm and uber in style.

REGULARLY $129

High Rib Cloud Jersey Cardigan
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand High Rib Cloud Jersey Cardigan
Lucky Brand
High Rib Cloud Jersey Cardigan
Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand's High Rib Cloud Jersey Cardigan is available in two colors: black and heather gray. This cardigan sweater comes in sizes XS-2XL.

REGULARLY $79.50

Maxi Wrap Dress
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Maxi Wrap Dress
Lucky Brand
Maxi Wrap Dress
Lucky Brand

The Lucky Brand Maxi Wrap Dress comes in dusty rose and has a tie at the waist.

REGULARLY $99

Mid Rise Ava Crop Mini Boot Jean
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Mid Rise Ava Crop Mini Boot Jean
Lucky Brand
Mid Rise Ava Crop Mini Boot Jean
Lucky Brand

A modern boot-cut jean with fitted leg, subtle flare and distressed knee.

REGULARLY $99

Riamsee Suede Wedge
Lucky Brand
Riamsee Suede Wedge
Lucky Brand
Riamsee Suede Wedge
Lucky Brand

The perfect wedge height: not too tall, not too low.

REGULARLY $79

Surplus Jumpsuit
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Surplus Jumpsuit
Lucky Brand
Surplus Jumpsuit
Lucky Brand

This Lucky Brand Surplus Jumpsuit is an only Lucky exclusive.

ORIGINALLY $119

High Rise Bridgette Skinny Jean
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand High Rise Bridgette Skinny Jean
Lucky Brand
High Rise Bridgette Skinny Jean
Lucky Brand

These vintage inspired Lucky Brand High Rise Bridgette Skinny Jeans come in tons of different sizes and in seams.

 

ORIGINALLY $119

Boyfriend Jean Short
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Boyfriend Jean Shorts
Lucky Brand
Boyfriend Jean Short
Lucky Brand

Denim cutoff shorts are a staple for summer. Opt for a cool, relaxed fit like this number. 

REGULARLY $69.50

Printed Tie Waist 3q Sleeve Top
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Printed Tie Waist 3q Sleeve Top
Lucky Brand
Printed Tie Waist 3q Sleeve Top
Lucky Brand

A three-quarter sleeve blouse, featuring a gorgeous floral print. It'll dress up any pair of jeans instantly. 

REGULARLY $69.50

 

 

See all sale items at Lucky Brand.

