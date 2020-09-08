Lucky Brand Labor Day Sale: Take 30% Off Sitewide Including New Arrivals (Extended)
Lucky Brand will have you feeling, well, lucky with great deals on denim, graphic tees, tops and more at the Lucky Brand Labor Day Sale. The denim line with Southern California roots is offering 30% off regular price styles, including new arrivals.
The sale prices are already marked, meaning no promo code is needed. Note that some exclusions apply. The brand offers free shipping on orders over $75.
With that in mind, it's time to shop Lucky Brand's great quality everyday jeans, leather shoes, handbags, stackable jewelry and so much more. Be sure to also check out their regular sale section for more discounts.
Shop the Lucky Brand Labor Day sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks.
The Lucky Brand Explorer Utility Jacket comes in sizes S-2XL and has four utility pockets and a cinched waist. This jacket will keep you warm and uber in style.
Lucky Brand's High Rib Cloud Jersey Cardigan is available in two colors: black and heather gray. This cardigan sweater comes in sizes XS-2XL.
The Lucky Brand Maxi Wrap Dress comes in dusty rose and has a tie at the waist.
A modern boot-cut jean with fitted leg, subtle flare and distressed knee.
The perfect wedge height: not too tall, not too low.
This Lucky Brand Surplus Jumpsuit is an only Lucky exclusive.
These vintage inspired Lucky Brand High Rise Bridgette Skinny Jeans come in tons of different sizes and in seams.
Denim cutoff shorts are a staple for summer. Opt for a cool, relaxed fit like this number.
A three-quarter sleeve blouse, featuring a gorgeous floral print. It'll dress up any pair of jeans instantly.
See all sale items at Lucky Brand.
