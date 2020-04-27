Lucky Brand Sale: Buy One, Get One 50% Off -- Jeans, Shoes and More

Lucky Brand will have you feeling, well, lucky with multiple online deals. The denim line with Southern California roots is offering three major ways to save big.

First, buy one regular-priced item and get the second one 50% off through April 29. The discount will be applied to the lower-priced item at checkout. In addition, take an extra 40% off sale styles until April 27. Discount prices are already marked. Lastly, enjoy 30% off regular-priced shoes and accessories through April 29. Sale prices are also already marked. Note, some exclusions apply and the brand offers free shipping and returns.

It's time to stock up on Lucky Brand's great quality everyday jeans, effortless denim jacket, leather shoes, stackable jewelry and so much more. The brand also has a great selection of unique pieces Mom would love for Mother's Day.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Lucky Brand sale.

Mid Rise Ava Super Skinny Jean (BOGO) Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Mid Rise Ava Super Skinny Jean (BOGO) Lucky Brand A classic mid-rise skinny blue jean with raw cut hem. $119 at Lucky Brand

Tie Front Jumpsuit (BOGO) Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Tie Front Jumpsuit (BOGO) Lucky Brand We are obsessed with this super chic utility-style jumpsuit with zipper details and tie front. $129 at Lucky Brand

Boyfriend Jean Short (BOGO) Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Boyfriend Jean Short (BOGO) Lucky Brand Denim cutoff shorts are a staple for summer. Opt for a cool, relaxed fit like this number. $69.50 at Lucky Brand

Bowie Classic Poster Tee (BOGO) Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Bowie Classic Poster Tee (BOGO) Lucky Brand A comfy poster tee to throw on with jeans, shorts or leggings. $34.50 at Lucky Brand

Garston Leather Sandal Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Garston Leather Sandal Lucky Brand Stylish espadrille sandals with leather straps for everyday wear. REGULARLY $79 $55.30 at Lucky Brand

Fausst Leather Bootie Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Fausst Leather Bootie Lucky Brand Chic leather booties to slip on anytime. REGULARLY $129 $90.30 at Lucky Brand

Printed Tie Waist 3q Sleeve Top Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Printed Tie Waist 3q Sleeve Top Lucky Brand A three-quarter sleeve blouse, featuring a gorgeous floral print. It'll dress up any pair of jeans instantly. REGULARLY $69.50 $26.99 at Lucky Brand

Split Double Cuff Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Split Double Cuff Lucky Brand This structured double-band gold cuff adds flair to any look. REGULARLY $39 $27.30 at Lucky Brand

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Where to Buy Face Masks Right Now -- Hanky Panky, Reformation, Michael Stars and More

Urban Outfitters Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Spring Favorites

Kate Spade Mother's Day Sale: Take 30% Off Full-Price Bag Styles, Dresses and More