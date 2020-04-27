Lucky Brand Sale: Buy One, Get One 50% Off -- Jeans, Shoes and More
Lucky Brand will have you feeling, well, lucky with multiple online deals. The denim line with Southern California roots is offering three major ways to save big.
First, buy one regular-priced item and get the second one 50% off through April 29. The discount will be applied to the lower-priced item at checkout. In addition, take an extra 40% off sale styles until April 27. Discount prices are already marked. Lastly, enjoy 30% off regular-priced shoes and accessories through April 29. Sale prices are also already marked. Note, some exclusions apply and the brand offers free shipping and returns.
It's time to stock up on Lucky Brand's great quality everyday jeans, effortless denim jacket, leather shoes, stackable jewelry and so much more. The brand also has a great selection of unique pieces Mom would love for Mother's Day.
Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Lucky Brand sale.
A classic mid-rise skinny blue jean with raw cut hem.
We are obsessed with this super chic utility-style jumpsuit with zipper details and tie front.
Denim cutoff shorts are a staple for summer. Opt for a cool, relaxed fit like this number.
A comfy poster tee to throw on with jeans, shorts or leggings.
Stylish espadrille sandals with leather straps for everyday wear.
Chic leather booties to slip on anytime.
A three-quarter sleeve blouse, featuring a gorgeous floral print. It'll dress up any pair of jeans instantly.
This structured double-band gold cuff adds flair to any look.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
