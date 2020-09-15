Lucky Brand Sale: Take 30% Off Denim + Up to 50% Off Sale Items
Lucky Brand will have you feeling, well, lucky with great deals on denim, graphic tees, tops and more at the Lucky Brand Sale. The denim line with Southern California roots is offering 30% off denim, including new arrivals.
The sale prices are already marked, meaning no promo code is needed. Note that some exclusions apply. The brand offers free shipping on orders over $75.
With that in mind, it's time to shop Lucky Brand's great quality everyday jeans, leather shoes, handbags, stackable jewelry and so much more. Be sure to also check out their regular sale section for more discounts.
Shop the Lucky Brand denim sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks.
The Lucky Brand Low Rise Lolita Boot Jean shapes your backside to look great from every angle.
These Lucky Brand Mid Rise Ava Super Skinny Jeans has a flattering fit for all body shapes with a legging-like feel.
A modern boot-cut jean with fitted leg, subtle flare and distressed knee.
These vintage inspired Lucky Brand High Rise Bridgette Skinny Jeans come in tons of different sizes and in seams.
This Lucky Brand Surplus Jumpsuit is an only Lucky exclusive.
Lucky Brand's High Rise Mini Skirt is in gray denim with a raw cut hem.
Lucky Brand's Enitha Suede Booties finish off any outfit perfectly.
The perfect wedge height: not too tall, not too low.
The Lucky Brand Explorer Utility Jacket comes in sizes S-2XL and has four utility pockets and a cinched waist. This jacket will keep you warm and uber in style.
Lucky Brand's High Rib Cloud Jersey Cardigan is available in two colors: black and heather gray. This cardigan sweater comes in sizes XS-2XL.
See all sale items at Lucky Brand.
