Lucky Brand Sale: Take 30% Off Denim + Up to 50% Off Sale Items

Published
Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand will have you feeling, well, lucky with great deals on denim, graphic tees, tops and more at the Lucky Brand Sale. The denim line with Southern California roots is offering 30% off denim, including new arrivals.

The sale prices are already marked, meaning no promo code is needed. Note that some exclusions apply. The brand offers free shipping on orders over $75.

With that in mind, it's time to shop Lucky Brand's great quality everyday jeans, leather shoes, handbags, stackable jewelry and so much more. Be sure to also check out their regular sale section for more discounts.

Shop the Lucky Brand denim sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks.

Low Rise Lolita Boot Jean
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Low Rise Lolita Boot Jean
Lucky Brand
Low Rise Lolita Boot Jean
Lucky Brand

The Lucky Brand Low Rise Lolita Boot Jean shapes your backside to look great from every angle.

REGULARLY $119

Mid Rise Ava Super Skinny Jean
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Mid Rise Ava Super Skinny Jean
Lucky Brand
Mid Rise Ava Super Skinny Jean
Lucky Brand

These Lucky Brand Mid Rise Ava Super Skinny Jeans has a flattering fit for all body shapes with a legging-like feel.

REGULARLY $119

Mid Rise Ava Crop Mini Boot Jean
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Mid Rise Ava Crop Mini Boot Jean
Lucky Brand
Mid Rise Ava Crop Mini Boot Jean
Lucky Brand

A modern boot-cut jean with fitted leg, subtle flare and distressed knee.

REGULARLY $99

High Rise Bridgette Skinny Jean
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand High Rise Bridgette Skinny Jean
Lucky Brand
High Rise Bridgette Skinny Jean
Lucky Brand

These vintage inspired Lucky Brand High Rise Bridgette Skinny Jeans come in tons of different sizes and in seams.

 

ORIGINALLY $119

Surplus Jumpsuit
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Surplus Jumpsuit
Lucky Brand
Surplus Jumpsuit
Lucky Brand

This Lucky Brand Surplus Jumpsuit is an only Lucky exclusive.

ORIGINALLY $119

High Rise Mini Skirt
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand High Rise Mini Skirt
Lucky Brand
High Rise Mini Skirt
Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand's High Rise Mini Skirt is in gray denim with a raw cut hem.

REGULARLY $69.50

Enitha Suede Bootie
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Enitha Suede Bootie
Lucky Brand
Enitha Suede Bootie
Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand's Enitha Suede Booties finish off any outfit perfectly.

REGULARLY $129

Riamsee Suede Wedge
Lucky Brand
Riamsee Suede Wedge
Lucky Brand
Riamsee Suede Wedge
Lucky Brand

The perfect wedge height: not too tall, not too low.

REGULARLY $79

Explorer Utility Jacket
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Explorer Utility Jacket
Lucky Brand
Explorer Utility Jacket
Lucky Brand

The Lucky Brand Explorer Utility Jacket comes in sizes S-2XL and has four utility pockets and a cinched waist. This jacket will keep you warm and uber in style.

High Rib Cloud Jersey Cardigan
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand High Rib Cloud Jersey Cardigan
Lucky Brand
High Rib Cloud Jersey Cardigan
Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand's High Rib Cloud Jersey Cardigan is available in two colors: black and heather gray. This cardigan sweater comes in sizes XS-2XL.

 

See all sale items at Lucky Brand.

