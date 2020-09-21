Lucky Brand will have you feeling, well, lucky with great deals on denim, graphic tees, tops and more at the Lucky Brand Sale. The denim line with Southern California roots is offering 30% off denim, including new arrivals. Lucky Brand is also offering an extra 40% off all final sale items.

The sale prices are already marked, meaning no promo code is needed. Note that some exclusions apply. The brand offers free shipping on orders over $75.

With that in mind, it's time to shop Lucky Brand's great quality everyday jeans, leather shoes, handbags, stackable jewelry and so much more. Be sure to also check out their regular sale section and final sale section for more discounts.

Shop the Lucky Brand denim sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks.

Mid Rise Ava Crop Mini Boot Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Mid Rise Ava Crop Mini Boot Lucky Brand The Lucky Brand Mid Rise Ava Crop Mini Boot is a modern take on the boot cut jean. Get these jeans now for over 80% off for only $17.98 (retail price: $99). REGULARLY $99 $17.98 at Lucky Brand

Low Rise Lolita Boot Jean Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Low Rise Lolita Boot Jean Lucky Brand The Lucky Brand Low Rise Lolita Boot Jean shapes your backside to look great from every angle. REGULARLY $119 $83.30 at Lucky Brand

Mid Rise Ava Super Skinny Jean Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Mid Rise Ava Super Skinny Jean Lucky Brand These Lucky Brand Mid Rise Ava Super Skinny Jeans has a flattering fit for all body shapes with a legging-like feel. REGULARLY $119 $83.80 at Lucky Brand

Mid Rise Ava Crop Mini Boot Jean Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Mid Rise Ava Crop Mini Boot Jean Lucky Brand A modern boot-cut jean with fitted leg, subtle flare and distressed knee. REGULARLY $99 $41.99 at Lucky Brand

High Rise Bridgette Skinny Jean Lucky Brand Lucky Brand High Rise Bridgette Skinny Jean Lucky Brand These vintage inspired Lucky Brand High Rise Bridgette Skinny Jeans come in tons of different sizes and in seams. ORIGINALLY $119 $51.99 at Lucky Brand

The Point Leather Saddle Bag Lucky Brand Lucky Brand The Point Leather Saddle Bag Lucky Brand Lucky Brand's The Point Leather Saddle Bag features an adjustable studded shoulder strap. Also, this bag is on sale now for over $100 off the retail price. REGULARLY $168 $59.98 at Lucky Brand

Surplus Jumpsuit Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Surplus Jumpsuit Lucky Brand This Lucky Brand Surplus Jumpsuit is an only Lucky exclusive. ORIGINALLY $119 $69.99 at Lucky Brand

Woven Crossbody Bag Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Woven Crossbody Bag Lucky Brand This Lucky Brand Woven Crossbody Bag is just over $20 and a steal for the price. REGULARLY $59 $20.98 at Lucky Brand

High Rise Mini Skirt Lucky Brand Lucky Brand High Rise Mini Skirt Lucky Brand Lucky Brand's High Rise Mini Skirt is in gray denim with a raw cut hem. REGULARLY $69.50 $39.99 at Lucky Brand

Enitha Suede Bootie Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Enitha Suede Bootie Lucky Brand Lucky Brand's Enitha Suede Booties finish off any outfit perfectly. REGULARLY $129 $53.98 at Lucky Brand

Riamsee Suede Wedge Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Riamsee Suede Wedge Lucky Brand The perfect wedge height: not too tall, not too low. REGULARLY $79 $29.98 at Lucky Brand

Explorer Utility Jacket Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Explorer Utility Jacket Lucky Brand The Lucky Brand Explorer Utility Jacket comes in sizes S-2XL and has four utility pockets and a cinched waist. This jacket will keep you warm and uber in style. $129 at Lucky Brand

High Rib Cloud Jersey Cardigan Lucky Brand Lucky Brand High Rib Cloud Jersey Cardigan Lucky Brand Lucky Brand's High Rib Cloud Jersey Cardigan is available in two colors: black and heather gray. This cardigan sweater comes in sizes XS-2XL. $79.50 at Lucky Brand

See all sale items at Lucky Brand.

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tory Burch Sale: Save Up to 65% on Handbags, Clothes and Shoes

Kate Spade Sale: Get 75% Off Handbags, Wallets, Clothes, Shoes & More

Nordstrom Sale: Up to 85% Off Designer Clothes, Shoes and Watches

Madewell Sale: Take Up to 87% Off Denim, Dresses and Shoes

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 90% on Select Items

Everlane: The Best Eco Dresses, Jeans, Tees and More

Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: Best T-Shirts, Jewelry, Pins & More

Old Navy Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Storewide

The Best Sweatsuit to Keep You Cozy and Chic

Forever 21 Sale: Fall Dresses Under $20 and More Sales

Spanx Sale: Up to 50% Off Leggings, Bras and More