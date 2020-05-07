Lucky Brand Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Jeans, Shoes and More

Lucky Brand will have you feeling, well, lucky with multiple online deals. The denim line with Southern California roots is offering two major ways to save big.

First, take up to 60% off select items online through 11:59 PM PT on May 11. In addition, take an extra 50% off sale styles until 11:59 PM PT on May 15. For both offers, the sale prices are already marked, meaning no promo code is needed; items eligible for either discount include tees, sweaters, denim, accessories and shoes. Note that some exclusions apply and the brand offers free shipping and returns in the U.S.

With that in mind, it's time to shop Lucky Brand's great quality everyday jeans, leather shoes, stackable jewelry and so much more. The brand also has a wide selection of unique pieces Mom would love for Mother's Day.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Lucky Brand sale.

Riley Mini Dress Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Riley Mini Dress Lucky Brand Wear this cute printed dress with your favorite spring sandals. REGULARLY $119 $34.99 at Lucky Brand

Mid Rise Ava Skinny Jean Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Mid Rise Ava Skinny Jean Lucky Brand Lucky Brand is known for making durable denim for every occasion. REGULARLY $119 $41.98 at Lucky Brand

Riamsee Suede Wedge Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Riamsee Suede Wedge Lucky Brand The perfect wedge height: not too tall, not too low. REGULARLY $79 $38.98 at Lucky Brand

Maya Stripe Classic Pullover Sweater Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Maya Stripe Classic Pullover Sweater Lucky Brand Classic stripes to go with your favorite pair of jeans. REGULARLY $79.50 $22.49 at Lucky Brand

Acetate Hoop Earring Trio Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Acetate Hoop Earring Trio Lucky Brand Three pairs of stylish hoops for under $12. REGULARLY $39 $11.98 at Lucky Brand

Tie Front Jumpsuit Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Tie Front Jumpsuit Lucky Brand We are obsessed with this super chic utility-style jumpsuit with zipper details and tie front. REGULARLY $129 $64.50 at Lucky Brand

Boyfriend Jean Short Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Boyfriend Jean Short Lucky Brand Denim cutoff shorts are a staple for summer. Opt for a cool, relaxed fit like this number. REGULARLY $69.50 $27.80 at Lucky Brand

Bowie Tee Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Bowie Tee Lucky Brand A comfy poster tee to throw on with jeans, shorts or leggings. REGULARLY $34.50 $12.49 at Lucky Brand

Garston Leather Sandal Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Garston Leather Sandal Lucky Brand Stylish espadrille sandals with leather straps for everyday wear. REGULARLY $79 $39.50 at Lucky Brand

Fausst Leather Bootie Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Fausst Leather Bootie Lucky Brand Chic leather booties to slip on anytime. REGULARLY $129 $64.50 at Lucky Brand

Printed Tie Waist 3q Sleeve Top Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Printed Tie Waist 3q Sleeve Top Lucky Brand A three-quarter sleeve blouse, featuring a gorgeous floral print. It'll dress up any pair of jeans instantly. REGULARLY $69.50 $17.49 at Lucky Brand

