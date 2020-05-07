Shopping

Lucky Brand Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Jeans, Shoes and More

Courtesy of Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand will have you feeling, well, lucky with multiple online deals. The denim line with Southern California roots is offering two major ways to save big.

First, take up to 60% off select items online through 11:59 PM PT on May 11. In addition, take an extra 50% off sale styles until 11:59 PM PT on May 15. For both offers, the sale prices are already marked, meaning no promo code is needed; items eligible for either discount include tees, sweaters, denim, accessories and shoes. Note that some exclusions apply and the brand offers free shipping and returns in the U.S.

With that in mind, it's time to shop Lucky Brand's great quality everyday jeans, leather shoes, stackable jewelry and so much more. The brand also has a wide selection of unique pieces Mom would love for Mother's Day.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Lucky Brand sale.

Riley Mini Dress
Lucky Brand
Riley Mini Dress
Lucky Brand
Riley Mini Dress
Lucky Brand

Wear this cute printed dress with your favorite spring sandals.

REGULARLY $119

Mid Rise Ava Skinny Jean
Lucky Brand
Mid Rise Ava Skinny Jean
Lucky Brand
Mid Rise Ava Skinny Jean
Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand is known for making durable denim for every occasion.

REGULARLY $119

Riamsee Suede Wedge
Lucky Brand
Riamsee Suede Wedge
Lucky Brand
Riamsee Suede Wedge
Lucky Brand

The perfect wedge height: not too tall, not too low.

REGULARLY $79

Maya Stripe Classic Pullover Sweater
Lucky Brand
Maya Stripe Classic Pullover Sweater
Lucky Brand
Maya Stripe Classic Pullover Sweater
Lucky Brand

Classic stripes to go with your favorite pair of jeans.

REGULARLY $79.50

Acetate Hoop Earring Trio
Lucky Brand
Acetate Hoop Earring Trio
Lucky Brand
Acetate Hoop Earring Trio
Lucky Brand

Three pairs of stylish hoops for under $12.

REGULARLY $39

Tie Front Jumpsuit
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Tie Front Jumpsuit
Lucky Brand
Tie Front Jumpsuit
Lucky Brand

We are obsessed with this super chic utility-style jumpsuit with zipper details and tie front. 

REGULARLY $129

Boyfriend Jean Short
Lucky Brand
Boyfriend Jean Short
Lucky Brand
Boyfriend Jean Short
Lucky Brand

Denim cutoff shorts are a staple for summer. Opt for a cool, relaxed fit like this number. 

REGULARLY $69.50

Bowie Tee
Lucky Brand
Bowie Tee
Lucky Brand
Bowie Tee
Lucky Brand

A comfy poster tee to throw on with jeans, shorts or leggings

REGULARLY $34.50

Garston Leather Sandal
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Garston Leather Sandal
Lucky Brand
Garston Leather Sandal
Lucky Brand

Stylish espadrille sandals with leather straps for everyday wear. 

REGULARLY $79

Fausst Leather Bootie
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Fausst Leather Bootie
Lucky Brand
Fausst Leather Bootie
Lucky Brand

Chic leather booties to slip on anytime. 

REGULARLY $129

Printed Tie Waist 3q Sleeve Top
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Printed Tie Waist 3q Sleeve Top
Lucky Brand
Printed Tie Waist 3q Sleeve Top
Lucky Brand

A three-quarter sleeve blouse, featuring a gorgeous floral print. It'll dress up any pair of jeans instantly. 

REGULARLY $69.50

