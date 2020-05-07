Lucky Brand Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Jeans, Shoes and More
Lucky Brand will have you feeling, well, lucky with multiple online deals. The denim line with Southern California roots is offering two major ways to save big.
First, take up to 60% off select items online through 11:59 PM PT on May 11. In addition, take an extra 50% off sale styles until 11:59 PM PT on May 15. For both offers, the sale prices are already marked, meaning no promo code is needed; items eligible for either discount include tees, sweaters, denim, accessories and shoes. Note that some exclusions apply and the brand offers free shipping and returns in the U.S.
With that in mind, it's time to shop Lucky Brand's great quality everyday jeans, leather shoes, stackable jewelry and so much more. The brand also has a wide selection of unique pieces Mom would love for Mother's Day.
Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Lucky Brand sale.
Wear this cute printed dress with your favorite spring sandals.
Lucky Brand is known for making durable denim for every occasion.
The perfect wedge height: not too tall, not too low.
Classic stripes to go with your favorite pair of jeans.
Three pairs of stylish hoops for under $12.
We are obsessed with this super chic utility-style jumpsuit with zipper details and tie front.
Denim cutoff shorts are a staple for summer. Opt for a cool, relaxed fit like this number.
Stylish espadrille sandals with leather straps for everyday wear.
Chic leather booties to slip on anytime.
A three-quarter sleeve blouse, featuring a gorgeous floral print. It'll dress up any pair of jeans instantly.
