From workout to everyday essentials, the lululemon We Made Too Much section is too good to pass up.
Whether you need some extra motivation to stick to your 2024 fitness goals this winter or just want to give your activewear wardrobe a revamp, you'll want to turn your attention to the lululemon We Made Too Much section. The retailer's under-the-radar sale items include everything from athletic gear to loungewear and travel-ready apparel.
As part of its "End-of-Year Scores" promotion, lululemon just added over 500 new styles to the We Made Too Much specials. You can now save on best-selling leggings, running shorts, puffer jackets, sneakers and so much more.
Shop lululemon We Made Too Much
Lululemon's high-quality workout clothes and accessories are not just gym staples, but they are also longtime go-to's for everyday wear. From running to training and yoga, the sweat-wicking fabrics are silky smooth and lightweight, but can be pricey. That's why the best finds from lululemon's We Made Too Much restock are the perfect opportunity to upgrade your wardrobe without breaking the bank.
When it comes to staying committed to your workout routine amid the frigid conditions outside, fresh and comfortable activewear never never fails to keep you moving. This week's offerings include lower prices on popular items like the Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag and Align leggings for as low as $29. Ahead, we've scoured the hidden corner of lululemon's site to gather the best finds worth shopping before they disappear.
Best lululemon We Made Too Much Finds for Women
lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 28"
These leggings are made with lululemon's fastest-drying Everlux fabric that quickly pulls moisture away before it can slow you down. Plus, the matte, brushed exterior feels cool and smooth against your skin.
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" with Pockets
The lululemon Align workout leggings feel weightless and buttery-soft, with added pockets for your essentials.
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"
The lululemon Align collection is so weightless and buttery soft, making these high-rise leggings a fan-favorite. With 12 different colors to choose from, they are also perfect for anyone who loves comfy loungewear.
lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag
Keep your phone, keys and wallet close in this versatile belt bag that helps you get out the door and on to your next adventure.
Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe
The "run-first, train-second" design of these shoes mirrors the wearer's workout style while the shoe's smooth liner adds second-skin-level comfort.
Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25"
Designed for running, lululemon's Fast and Free collection allows for unrestricted movement and incredibly lightweight coverage that passes the squat test.
Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes
lululemon's newest running shoe is here with a new and improved design and feel. The Blissfeel 2 features an upper mesh textile for breathability and flexibility, a foam cushion adding bounce to every landing and a segmented outer sole designed for the pavement.
Push Your Pace Jacket
Power through cool-weather runs in the Push Your Pace Jacket, featuring lululemon's lightweight PrimaLoft insulation.
Court Crush Dress
This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, with a pocket on each side, you can hold a tennis ball and your phone.
lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6"
Stay cool, comfortable, and on trend with these biker shorts that are available in a wide range of colors and patterns.
Best lululemon We Made Too Much Finds for Men
lululemon Oversized Fleece Half Zip
Get 50% off this oversized pullover for an instant dose of comfort any day of the week.
lululemon Steady State Jogger
These fleece joggers put softness first, so you can bring comfort wherever you go.
lululemon Fundamental Oversized T-Shirt Pocket
White tees are wardrobe staples and this oversized lululemon styles blends cottony-soft fabric with anti-stink technologies for a classic look that’ll last.
Textured Spacer Classic-Tapered Pant
These joggers use spacer construction to create a warm, lofty fabric that feels soft and has a slightly structured look.
Down for It All Jacket
Stay warm in this water-resistant and insulated jacket. Lightweight goose down is paired with stretchy fabric panels so you can move with ease.
For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.
