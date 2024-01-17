Sales & Deals

Lululemon Restocked Its 'We Made Too Much' Section With Over 500 New Styles — Shop Our Favorites

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
lululemon
lululemon
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 3:11 PM PST, January 17, 2024

From workout to everyday essentials, the lululemon We Made Too Much section is too good to pass up.

Whether you need some extra motivation to stick to your 2024 fitness goals this winter or just want to give your activewear wardrobe a revamp, you'll want to turn your attention to the lululemon We Made Too Much section. The retailer's under-the-radar sale items include everything from athletic gear to loungewear and travel-ready apparel.

As part of its "End-of-Year Scores" promotion, lululemon just added over 500 new styles to the We Made Too Much specials. You can now save on best-selling leggings, running shorts, puffer jackets, sneakers and so much more.

Shop lululemon We Made Too Much

Lululemon's high-quality workout clothes and accessories are not just gym staples, but they are also longtime go-to's for everyday wear. From running to training and yoga, the sweat-wicking fabrics are silky smooth and lightweight, but can be pricey. That's why the best finds from lululemon's We Made Too Much restock are the perfect opportunity to upgrade your wardrobe without breaking the bank.

When it comes to staying committed to your workout routine amid the frigid conditions outside, fresh and comfortable activewear never never fails to keep you moving. This week's offerings include lower prices on popular items like the Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag and Align leggings for as low as $29. Ahead, we've scoured the hidden corner of lululemon's site to gather the best finds worth shopping before they disappear.

Best lululemon We Made Too Much Finds for Women

lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 28"

lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 28"
lululemon

lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 28"

These leggings are made with lululemon's fastest-drying Everlux fabric that quickly pulls moisture away before it can slow you down. Plus, the matte, brushed exterior feels cool and smooth against your skin.

$98 $59

Shop Now

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" with Pockets

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" with Pockets
lululemon

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" with Pockets

The lululemon Align workout leggings feel weightless and buttery-soft, with added pockets for your essentials.

$128-$138 $59-$109

Shop Now

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"
lululemon

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"

The lululemon Align collection is so weightless and buttery soft, making these high-rise leggings a fan-favorite. With 12 different colors to choose from, they are also perfect for anyone who loves comfy loungewear. 

$98-$118 $49-$89

Shop Now

lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag

lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag
lululemon

lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag

Keep your phone, keys and wallet close in this versatile belt bag that helps you get out the door and on to your next adventure.

$58 $29

Shop Now

Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe

Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe
lululemon

Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe

The "run-first, train-second" design of these shoes mirrors the wearer's workout style while the shoe's smooth liner adds second-skin-level comfort.

$148 $69

Shop Now

Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25"

Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25"
lululemon

Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25"

Designed for running, lululemon's Fast and Free collection allows for unrestricted movement and incredibly lightweight coverage that passes the squat test.

$128 $79

Shop Now

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes
lululemon

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes

lululemon's newest running shoe is here with a new and improved design and feel. The Blissfeel 2 features an upper mesh textile for breathability and flexibility, a foam cushion adding bounce to every landing and a segmented outer sole designed for the pavement.

$148 $74

Shop Now

Push Your Pace Jacket

Push Your Pace Jacket
lululemon

Push Your Pace Jacket

Power through cool-weather runs in the Push Your Pace Jacket, featuring lululemon's lightweight PrimaLoft insulation.

$198 $119

Shop Now

Court Crush Dress

Court Crush Dress
lululemon

Court Crush Dress

This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, with a pocket on each side, you can hold a tennis ball and your phone.

$138 $49

Shop Now

lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6"

lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6"
lululemon

lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6"

Stay cool, comfortable, and on trend with these biker shorts that are available in a wide range of colors and patterns.

$64 $29

Shop Now

Best lululemon We Made Too Much Finds for Men

lululemon Oversized Fleece Half Zip

lululemon Oversized Fleece Half Zip
lululemon

lululemon Oversized Fleece Half Zip

Get 50% off this oversized pullover for an instant dose of comfort any day of the week.

$128 $64

Shop Now

lululemon Steady State Jogger

lululemon Steady State Jogger
lululemon

lululemon Steady State Jogger

These fleece joggers put softness first, so you can bring comfort wherever you go.

$118 $69

Shop Now

lululemon Fundamental Oversized T-Shirt Pocket

lululemon Fundamental Oversized T-Shirt Pocket
lululemon

lululemon Fundamental Oversized T-Shirt Pocket

White tees are wardrobe staples and this oversized lululemon styles blends cottony-soft fabric with anti-stink technologies for a classic look that’ll last.

$68 $34

Shop Now

Textured Spacer Classic-Tapered Pant

Textured Spacer Classic-Tapered Pant
lululemon

Textured Spacer Classic-Tapered Pant

These joggers use spacer construction to create a warm, lofty fabric that feels soft and has a slightly structured look.

$128 $89

Shop Now

Down for It All Jacket

Down for It All Jacket
lululemon

Down for It All Jacket

Stay warm in this water-resistant and insulated jacket. Lightweight goose down is paired with stretchy fabric panels so you can move with ease.

$198 $149

Shop Now

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Here's What to Buy With Your lululemon Gift Card

Here's What to Buy With Your lululemon Gift Card

Amazon’s Best-Selling Fleece-Lined Leggings Are 35% Off

Sales & Deals

Amazon’s Best-Selling Fleece-Lined Leggings Are 35% Off

Save Up to 50% on Winter Jackets, Gear and Gifts at REI's Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Winter Jackets, Gear and Gifts at REI's Sale

15 Best Deals on Puffer Jackets for Women to Stay Warm All Winter Long

Sales & Deals

15 Best Deals on Puffer Jackets for Women to Stay Warm All Winter Long

The Best Amazon Fitness Deals Available to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Fitness Deals Available to Shop Now

Celeb-Approved Workout Classes to Help You Get Fit in 2024

Best Lists

Celeb-Approved Workout Classes to Help You Get Fit in 2024

Shop the Best Peloton Deals for the New Year

Sales & Deals

Shop the Best Peloton Deals for the New Year

Bowflex New Year's Sale: Save Up to $700 on Home Exercise Equipment

Sales & Deals

Bowflex New Year's Sale: Save Up to $700 on Home Exercise Equipment

The Ultimate Guide for Kickstarting 2024

Best Lists

The Ultimate Guide for Kickstarting 2024

Cariuma Just Dropped New Sneakers in Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year

Style

Cariuma Just Dropped New Sneakers in Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year

Tags: