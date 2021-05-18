Macy's Memorial Day Sale: Shop the Best Outdoor Deals

Macy's has launched an early Memorial Day sale, and it's perfect for getting your home ready for summer!

The department store is offering up to 60% off patio furniture, grills, blenders, serveware, barware and outdoor games so you and your family can make the most of your home's outdoor space. On top of the existing discounts, customers can get up to an extra 25% off on select items with the promo code SUMMER.

The Macy's Memorial Day sale is filled with a ton of outdoor living staples for al fresco dining, happy hour hangs and backyard BBQs at home. From cheese boards to chaise lounge sets, the sale has pretty much everything you're looking for, whether you're trying to spruce up your patio or yard or you need on-the-go essentials to take with you on an outdoor adventure.

Ahead, shop top deals from the Macy's sale.

Outdoor Furniture

Wayland Outdoor Aluminum 3-Pc. Chaise Set Macy's Wayland Outdoor Aluminum 3-Pc. Chaise Set Relax on these comfy cushion chaise lounges that also come with a matching end table. $989 (REGULARLY $2,099) Buy Now

Grills and Blenders

Cuisinart Venture Portable Gas Grill Macy's Cuisinart Venture Portable Gas Grill Save 61% on the Cuisinart Venture Portable Gas Grill, a compact grilling system you can take to the beach, picnic, boat, anywhere! $200 (REGULARLY $526) Buy Now

Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill Macy's Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill The Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill can work as a grill, air fryer, roaster, oven and dehydrator. $220 (REGULARLY $288) Buy Now

Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender Macy's Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender If you're looking to invest in a Vitamix, Macy's has a ton of their blenders on sale. $350 (REGULARLY $438) Buy Now

Serveware and Barware

Godinger Serveware La Cucina Marble Cheese Board with Knife Macy's Godinger Serveware La Cucina Marble Cheese Board with Knife An elegant marble cheese board for serving charcuterie spread to pair with chilled glasses of rosé! $77 (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

The Cellar Acacia Wood Lazy Susan Macy's The Cellar Acacia Wood Lazy Susan This lazy Susan tray with four appetizer plates is so functional for entertaining. $34 (REGULARLY $67) Buy Now

Outdoor Games

Group Sales Gener8 Wood Croquet Set Macy's Group Sales Gener8 Wood Croquet Set This wooden croquet set is great for up to 6 players. $39 (REGULARLY $56) Buy Now

