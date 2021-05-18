Shopping

Macy's Memorial Day Sale: Shop the Best Outdoor Deals

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Macy's

Macy's has launched an early Memorial Day sale, and it's perfect for getting your home ready for summer!

The department store is offering up to 60% off patio furniture, grills, blenders, serveware, barware and outdoor games so you and your family can make the most of your home's outdoor space. On top of the existing discounts, customers can get up to an extra 25% off on select items with the promo code SUMMER

The Macy's Memorial Day sale is filled with a ton of outdoor living staples for al fresco dining, happy hour hangs and backyard BBQs at home. From cheese boards to chaise lounge sets, the sale has pretty much everything you're looking for, whether you're trying to spruce up your patio or yard or you need on-the-go essentials to take with you on an outdoor adventure. 

Ahead, shop top deals from the Macy's sale. 

Outdoor Furniture

Playberg Round Hanging Hammock Cotton Rope Macramé Swing Chair
Playberg Round Hanging Hammock Cotton Rope Macramé Swing Chair
Macy's
Playberg Round Hanging Hammock Cotton Rope Macramé Swing Chair
Hang this boho-chic macramé swing chair in the yard or patio. 
$93 (REGULARLY $134)
Westin Furniture 4-Piece Conversation Sofa Set with Cushions
Westin Furniture 4-Piece Conversation Sofa Set with Cushions
Macy's
Westin Furniture 4-Piece Conversation Sofa Set with Cushions
Need new patio furniture? This is an awesome deal on a four-piece conversation sofa and table set. 
$529 (REGULARLY $1,200)
Wayland Outdoor Aluminum 3-Pc. Chaise Set
Wayland Outdoor Aluminum 3-Pc. Chaise Set
Macy's
Wayland Outdoor Aluminum 3-Pc. Chaise Set
Relax on these comfy cushion chaise lounges that also come with a matching end table. 
$989 (REGULARLY $2,099)
Wayland Outdoor 11' Umbrella and Base
Wayland Outdoor 11' Umbrella and Base
Macy's
Wayland Outdoor 11' Umbrella and Base
This large umbrella will provide shade on the sunniest of days. 
$389 (REGULARLY $919)
nuLoom Texture Braid Doutzen Indoor and Outdoor Ivory 6' x 9' Area Rug
nuLoom Texture Braid Doutzen Indoor and Outdoor Ivory 6' x 9' Area Rug
Macy's
nuLoom Texture Braid Doutzen Indoor and Outdoor Ivory 6' x 9' Area Rug
Elevate the look of your outdoor space with a stylish rug like this one. 
$280 (REGULARLY $699)

Grills and Blenders

Cuisinart Venture Portable Gas Grill
Cuisinart Venture Portable Gas Grill
Macy's
Cuisinart Venture Portable Gas Grill
Save 61% on the Cuisinart Venture Portable Gas Grill, a compact grilling system you can take to the beach, picnic, boat, anywhere!
$200 (REGULARLY $526)
Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill
Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill
Macy's
Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill
The Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill can work as a grill, air fryer, roaster, oven and dehydrator. 
$220 (REGULARLY $288)
Bella 10.5" x 20" Nonstick Electric Griddle
Bella 10.5" x 20" Nonstick Electric Griddle
Macy's
Bella 10.5" x 20" Nonstick Electric Griddle
An easy-to-use electric griddle with a spacious nonstick surface. 
$27 (REGULARLY $45)
Instant Pot Instant Ace Plus Multi-Use Cooking & Beverage Blender
Instant Pot Instant Ace Plus Multi-Use Cooking & Beverage Blender
Macy's
Instant Pot Instant Ace Plus Multi-Use Cooking & Beverage Blender
Instant Pot also makes blenders! Get 52% off the multi-purpose Instant Ace cooking and beverage blender. 
$90 (REGULARLY $188)
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender
Macy's
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender
If you're looking to invest in a Vitamix, Macy's has a ton of their blenders on sale. 
$350 (REGULARLY $438)

Serveware and Barware

Luminarc Cachet 4-Pc. Margarita Glass Set
Luminarc Cachet 4-Pc. Margarita Glass Set
Macy's
Luminarc Cachet 4-Pc. Margarita Glass Set
The perfect summer margarita glasses!
$21 (REGULARLY $25)
Godinger Serveware La Cucina Marble Cheese Board with Knife
Godinger Serveware La Cucina Marble Cheese Board with Knife
Macy's
Godinger Serveware La Cucina Marble Cheese Board with Knife
An elegant marble cheese board for serving charcuterie spread to pair with chilled glasses of rosé! 
$77 (REGULARLY $90)
The Cellar Acacia Wood Lazy Susan
The Cellar Acacia Wood Lazy Susan
Macy's
The Cellar Acacia Wood Lazy Susan
This lazy Susan tray with four appetizer plates is so functional for entertaining. 
$34 (REGULARLY $67)
The Cellar Chip 'N Dip Bowl
The Cellar Chip 'N Dip Bowl
Macy's
The Cellar Chip 'N Dip Bowl
You won't regret getting this chip-and-dip bowl. We love the wood handle accent. 
$30 (REGULARLY $50)
Thirstystone by Cambridge Smooth Copper Moscow Mule Mugs, Set of 4
Thirstystone by Cambridge Smooth Copper Moscow Mule Mugs, Set of 4
Macy's
Thirstystone by Cambridge Smooth Copper Moscow Mule Mugs, Set of 4
You and your friends can enjoy delicious Moscow Mules in stylish mugs made from stainless steel with a smooth copper finish. 
$39 (REGULARLY $77)

Outdoor Games 

Viva Sol Triumph Tournament Bean Bag Toss Game
Viva Sol Triumph Tournament Bean Bag Toss Game
Macy's
Viva Sol Triumph Tournament Bean Bag Toss Game
Outdoor entertaining is not complete without a fun game! 
$84 (REGULARLY $120)
Skywalker Trampolines 36" Round Hopper Trampoline Mini Bouncer
Skywalker Trampolines 36" Round Hopper Trampoline Mini Bouncer
Macy's
Skywalker Trampolines 36" Round Hopper Trampoline Mini Bouncer
Get this mini trampoline for the kids!
$39 (REGULARLY $57)
Group Sales Gener8 Wood Croquet Set
Group Sales Gener8 Wood Croquet Set
Macy's
Group Sales Gener8 Wood Croquet Set
This wooden croquet set is great for up to 6 players. 
$39 (REGULARLY $56)
Talking Tables Pong Wars 'Beer vs Prosecco'
Talking Tables Pong Wars 'Beer vs Prosecco'
Macy's
Talking Tables Pong Wars 'Beer vs Prosecco'
This drinking game includes six plastic beer glasses, six plastic coupes and three ping pong balls. 
$14 (REGULARLY $19)
Kid Made Modern Pastel Tie Dye Kit
Kid Made Modern Pastel Tie Dye Kit
Macy's
Kid Made Modern Pastel Tie Dye Kit
A tie-dye kit for the whole family!
$7 (REGULARLY $10)

