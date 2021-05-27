Macy's has launched an early Memorial Day sale, and it's perfect for getting your home ready for summer!

The department store is offering up to 60% off patio furniture, grills, blenders, serveware, barware and outdoor games so you and your family can make the most of your home's outdoor space. On top of the existing discounts, customers can take up to an extra 20% off on select items with the promo code MEMDAY.

The Macy's Memorial Day sale is filled with a ton of outdoor living staples for al fresco dining, happy hour hangs and backyard BBQs at home. From cheese boards to chaise lounge sets, the sale has pretty much everything you're looking for, whether you're trying to spruce up your patio or yard or you need on-the-go essentials to take with you on an outdoor adventure.

While you're there, don't forget to take advantage of the Memorial Day deals on other categories like Clothing, Jewelry, Shoes, Handbags, Men's, Bed & Bath and More! Be sure to use the promo code to score huge discounts.

Ahead, shop top deals from the Macy's sale.

Outdoor Furniture

Vivere Brazilian Hammock Chair Macy's Vivere Brazilian Hammock Chair Made from 100% cotton, this Vivere Brazilian Hammock Chair is the perfect addition to your backyard. For relaxation and comfort, hang this hammock in the shade or sun for this summer. $70 (REGULARLY $179) Buy Now

Grills and Blenders

Serveware and Barware

Outdoor Games

