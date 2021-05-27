Macy's Memorial Day Sale: The Best Outdoor Deals
Macy's has launched an early Memorial Day sale, and it's perfect for getting your home ready for summer!
The department store is offering up to 60% off patio furniture, grills, blenders, serveware, barware and outdoor games so you and your family can make the most of your home's outdoor space. On top of the existing discounts, customers can take up to an extra 20% off on select items with the promo code MEMDAY.
The Macy's Memorial Day sale is filled with a ton of outdoor living staples for al fresco dining, happy hour hangs and backyard BBQs at home. From cheese boards to chaise lounge sets, the sale has pretty much everything you're looking for, whether you're trying to spruce up your patio or yard or you need on-the-go essentials to take with you on an outdoor adventure.
While you're there, don't forget to take advantage of the Memorial Day deals on other categories like Clothing, Jewelry, Shoes, Handbags, Men's, Bed & Bath and More! Be sure to use the promo code to score huge discounts.
Ahead, shop top deals from the Macy's sale.
Outdoor Furniture
Grills and Blenders
Serveware and Barware
Outdoor Games
RELATED CONTENT:
Memorial Day Sales: Shop the Weekend's Best Online Deals
40 Memorial Day 2021 Sales to Start Shopping Now
Walmart's Memorial Day Sale: Smart TVs, Apple, Patio Furniture & More
Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals for the Home
The Best Furniture Sales to Shop for Memorial Day 2021
Shop Early: The Best Memorial Day Mattress Deals
265 Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals: Apple, Gucci, Echo & More
Everything You Need for Summer Outdoor Entertaining From Amazon
Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals on Home Decor
The Best Camping Gear for Summer
How to Host the Perfect Outdoor Movie Night