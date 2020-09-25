Macy's Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Home Decor -- Online Only
Looking to make a few upgrades to your home? Shop for new additions at the Macy's online-only home sale, which runs through Sept. 24.
The beloved department store is advertising up to 60% off select home styles, including bedding, mattresses, bath products, furniture, kitchenware and more. But we've actually seen some items marked down by 80%!
Just a few of the brands we've spotted include NutriBullet, KitchenAid, Beautyrest, Martha Stewart Collection, Mikasa and Vera Wang. As per usual, shipping is free with any $25 purchase. Exclusions apply.
Shop the Macy's Big Home Sale and check out ET Style's top picks.
Save 40% on this luxurious and super soft faux fur weighted blanket.
This deal on a supportive queen Sealy mattress -- nearly 50% off -- is one you don't want to miss.
This highly-absorbent, soft Hotel Collection towel is an investment you won't regret for your bath space.
A beautiful and functional piece of decor -- now 60% off.
Save 20% on this elegant coffee and espresso machine (with milk frother) from Nespresso.
Need new pots and pans? Consider this All-Clad 10-piece nonstick cookware set, now 46% percent off.
Treat your furry friend to a chic inclined scratching post (and save your furniture in the process).
See all the home sale items at Macy's.
