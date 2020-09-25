Macy's Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Home Decor -- Online Only

Looking to make a few upgrades to your home? Shop for new additions at the Macy's online-only home sale, which runs through Sept. 24.

The beloved department store is advertising up to 60% off select home styles, including bedding, mattresses, bath products, furniture, kitchenware and more. But we've actually seen some items marked down by 80%!

Just a few of the brands we've spotted include NutriBullet, KitchenAid, Beautyrest, Martha Stewart Collection, Mikasa and Vera Wang. As per usual, shipping is free with any $25 purchase. Exclusions apply.

Shop the Macy's Big Home Sale and check out ET Style's top picks.

Duke Faux Fur Weighted Blanket Beautyrest Macy's Duke Faux Fur Weighted Blanket Beautyrest Save 40% on this luxurious and super soft faux fur weighted blanket. REGULARLY $246 $146.99 at Macy's

Premium Posturepedic Beech St 11.5" Firm Mattress Sealy Macy's Premium Posturepedic Beech St 11.5" Firm Mattress Sealy This deal on a supportive queen Sealy mattress -- nearly 50% off -- is one you don't want to miss. REGULARLY $999 $529 at Macy's

Finest Elegance 30" x 56" Bath Towel Hotel Collection Macy's Finest Elegance 30" x 56" Bath Towel Hotel Collection This highly-absorbent, soft Hotel Collection towel is an investment you won't regret for your bath space. REGULARLY $80 $47.99 at Macy's

Andrea Wall Mirror Stratton Home Decor Macy's Andrea Wall Mirror Stratton Home Decor A beautiful and functional piece of decor -- now 60% off. REGULARLY $247 $97.99 at Macy's

Eco Friendly Cat Scratcher Incline Way Basics Macy's Eco Friendly Cat Scratcher Incline Way Basics Treat your furry friend to a chic inclined scratching post (and save your furniture in the process). REGULARLY $37 $17.99 at Macy's

See all the home sale items at Macy's.

