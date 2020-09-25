Shopping

Macy's Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Home Decor -- Online Only

Madison Park Faux Fur Throw
Macy's

Looking to make a few upgrades to your home? Shop for new additions at the Macy's online-only home sale, which runs through Sept. 24.

The beloved department store is advertising up to 60% off select home styles, including bedding, mattresses, bath products, furniture, kitchenware and more. But we've actually seen some items marked down by 80%!

Just a few of the brands we've spotted include NutriBullet, KitchenAid, Beautyrest, Martha Stewart Collection, Mikasa and Vera Wang. As per usual, shipping is free with any $25 purchase. Exclusions apply.

Shop the Macy's Big Home Sale and check out ET Style's top picks.

Duke Faux Fur Weighted Blanket
Beautyrest
Duke Faux Fur 12lbs Weighted Blanket
Macy's
Duke Faux Fur Weighted Blanket
Beautyrest

Save 40% on this luxurious and super soft faux fur weighted blanket.

REGULARLY $246

Premium Posturepedic Beech St 11.5" Firm Mattress
Sealy
Premium Posturepedic Beech St 11.5" Firm Mattress- Queen
Macy's
Premium Posturepedic Beech St 11.5" Firm Mattress
Sealy

This deal on a supportive queen Sealy mattress -- nearly 50% off -- is one you don't want to miss. 

REGULARLY $999

Finest Elegance 30" x 56" Bath Towel
Hotel Collection
Hotel Collection Finest Elegance 30" x 56" Bath Towel
Macy's
Finest Elegance 30" x 56" Bath Towel
Hotel Collection

This highly-absorbent, soft Hotel Collection towel is an investment you won't regret for your bath space.

REGULARLY $80

Andrea Wall Mirror
Stratton Home Decor
Stratton Home Decor
Macy's
Andrea Wall Mirror
Stratton Home Decor

A beautiful and functional piece of decor -- now 60% off.

REGULARLY $247

by Breville VertuoLine Coffee & Espresso Machine with Aeroccino
Nespresso
Nespresso by Breville VertuoLine Coffee & Espresso Machine with Aeroccino
Macy's
by Breville VertuoLine Coffee & Espresso Machine with Aeroccino
Nespresso

Save 20% on this elegant coffee and espresso machine (with milk frother) from Nespresso.

REGULARLY $312.99

D5 Brushed Stainless Steel 10-Pc. Cookware Set
All-Clad
D5 Brushed Stainless Steel 10-Pc. Cookware Set
Macy's
D5 Brushed Stainless Steel 10-Pc. Cookware Set
All-Clad

Need new pots and pans? Consider this All-Clad 10-piece nonstick cookware set, now 46% percent off.

REGULARLY $1,499.99

Eco Friendly Cat Scratcher Incline
Way Basics
Eco Friendly Cat Scratcher Incline
Macy's
Eco Friendly Cat Scratcher Incline
Way Basics

Treat your furry friend to a chic inclined scratching post (and save your furniture in the process).

REGULARLY $37

See all the home sale items at Macy's.

