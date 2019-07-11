Buckingham Palace had a breach of security.

At around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning, a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing after he climbed over the front gates at Buckingham Palace, the Metropolitan Police said.

The police added that the man was not found in possession of any offensive weapons. Additionally, the incident is not being treated as terrorist-related, the police said.

The man, the police revealed on Thursday, has since been released from custody, but remains under investigation.

According to multiple outlets, the security breach occurred when Queen Elizabeth was sleeping in the palace. Several outlets report that the queen was the only member of the royal family in the palace at the time of the incident.

According to ITV reporter Jonathan Swain, the man was able to climb the gates and bypass heat sensors, CCTV and armed guards to gain access to the grounds of the palace. It took the police four minutes to stop the man, Swain said.

Buckingham Palace told ET that they have no comment regarding the incident.

The breach came nearly 37 years after Buckingham Palace's most well-known security incident, when 30-year-old Michael Fagan gained access to the queen's bedroom while she was there. The 1982 incident lasted about 10 minutes, Swain said.

"This intruder got into the palace almost 37 years to the day since Michael Fagan ended up getting inside the queen’s bedroom," a royal source told The Sun. "There is a genuine theory and very real fear that he could have been launching a copycat operation."

A man has been arrested after climbing over the front gates at Buckingham Palace.

