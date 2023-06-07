Mark Consuelos shared that his and Kelly Ripa's 21-year-old, Lola Consuelos, recently warned him about covering current events on Live With Kelly and Mark.

During Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Mark shared that his and Kelly's three kids — Michael Consuelos, 26, Lola, and Joaquin Consuelos, 20 — occasionally tune in to their parents' popular daytime talk show and text their feedback.

"Yes, Lola texted me when we were going in about the Scandoval episode, and she said, 'You better watch yourself. You better watch what side you're taking because it could go very bad for you,'" Mark quipped. "So that was one of the latest times that our kids checked in."

"Scandoval" refers to the cheating scandal between Vanderpump Rules co-stars Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval, who cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel.

Lola has been educating her family about the headline-making drama.

"She made us watch it," Mark said of his daughter. "She said, 'We're doing two things tonight — we're watching Scandoval, the episode, and then we're going to watch the first episode of the reunion.'"

As for his take on Scandoval, Mark said he thinks "there's no hope" for Leviss in the final Vanderpump Rules reunion episode.

"I think she's gonna apologize a lot, they're all gonna yell at her, and she's gonna apologize some more," he said.

The final episode of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

