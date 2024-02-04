Good thing he dropped the "the," it's cleaner. Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg is looking back at the start of his hit social media platform.

On Sunday, the 39-year-old tech mogul took to Instagram, which is owned by his company Meta, to reflect on the origins of Facebook.

Zuckerberg posted a throwback pic on his Instagram Story, writing, "20 years ago today, I launched the facebook."

He also shared several posts to his account.

"20 years in. Still at it," Zuckerberg captioned then-and-now pics of himself sitting at a desk looking at two very different computers 20 years apart.

Zuckerberg notably was surrounded by a variety of empty beverage containers in each shot.

The father of three also shared a montage video of photos and videos from the last 20 years.

The clip starts off saying, "I have a feeling this is going to go by really fast," before cutting to Aerosmith's "Dream On."

"20 years ago I launched a thing. Along the way, lots of amazing people joined and we built some more awesome things. We're still at it and the best is yet to come," Zuckerberg captioned the clip.

In the clips, Zuckerberg is seen posing with his early friends and colleagues, including Edwardo Saverin, who helped found Facebook. The two had a major falling out and filed separate lawsuits against one another after Zuckerberg diluted Saverin's shares of Facebook and Saverin later filed a suit saying Zuckerberg spent Facebook's money on personal expenses. The drama played out in the 2010 film The Social Network, in which Zuckerberg was played by Jesse Eisenberg and Saverin was played by Andrew Garfield.

Also featured in the video is Zuckerberg's wife, Priscilla Chan, and former Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, who stepped down in 2022, as well as a moment between Eisenberg and Zuckerberg.

In 2021, Facebook rebranded to be under Meta Platforms. Meta Platforms includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Threads, WhatsApp, and more.

