Marlee Matlin got the promotion of a lifetime, and just in time for the holidays.

The Oscar winner took to Instagram on Thursday and shared that she'll be a grandmother. Her daughter, Sarah, 27, is pregnant. In the sweet video, the 58-year-old actress is sitting down at a table under a tent outside. Within seconds, Sarah walks by and Matlin stops her for a second and caresses her baby bump.

Then came the reveal of the baby's sex.

There's a blue and pink cake sitting at the table. The mother-daughter duo then turns the cake clockwise to show the pink filling. The plate should have probably been the first tip that Sarah's expecting a baby girl. In any event, the CODA star signs and exclaims, "It's a girl!"

"We’ve been promoted to GRANDPARENTS! #kevinandmarleegrandparents #girl," the actress captioned the post.

Over on Sarah's Instagram Stories, the young couple went with a baseball-themed reveal for the baby's sex. She pitched a balloon and the father-to-be swung and connected to reveal the pink powder.

This will be Matlin's first grandchild. She has four children with her husband, police officer Kevin Grandalski -- Sarah, Brandon, 23, Tyler, 21, and Isabelle, 19.

In the comments section, a slew of celebrities congratulated the Children of a Lesser God star. Priyanka Chopra Jonas commented, "Congratulations 🙌😍," while *NSYNC's Lance Bass went with "🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌."

Congrats!

