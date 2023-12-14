The energy is going from zen to ten during this season of Married to Medicine!

In the season 10 midseason trailer, Phaedra Parks kicks things off by inviting the women into her new holistic practice. As the women lie on mats and take in all the peaceful moments, it's pretty obvious they have no idea what's to come.

Like the next scene, where Dr. Jacqueline Walters invites Quad Webb to say anything and to "get it out," in which Quad happily obliges with a few NSFW choice words. The energy continues to accelerate as Dr. Heavenly Kimes comes to blows with Simone Whitmore during a tropical vacation.

The trailer continues on a lighter note as the group celebrates 10 years of friendship and makes their way to Hilton Head -- which becomes a sore spot for Dr. Jackie -- and have a tableside discussion about golden showers.

All the drama doesn't stop with the women. During a boys night out, things come to blows as the men challenge each other's manhood.

As if things couldn't get any hotter, Quad has a run-in and introduction with Dr. Gregory and Lateasha "Sweet Tea" Lunceford.

Married to Medicine airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo and streams the following day on Peacock.

