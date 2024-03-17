Meagan Good is feeling happier than ever despite the "crazy" last two years she has had.

Talking with ET's Kevin Frazier from the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, the 42-year-old actress -- who was a nominee for her show Harlem -- did not specifically mention Jonathan Majors' assault trial and conviction, but said that she couldn't feel more blessed at this moment in her life.

"I am happy, you know? It's really crazy. I mean, so much is going on. These past two years have been a crazy two years for me, but I'm happier than I've been in a long time, even with all the crazy," Good said. "God is just doing incredible things and so, trust in God, in the journey, and I'm like, 'Alright lord, what's next?'"

In December, Majors, 34, was found guilty of one count of assault and one count of harassment after a weeks-long domestic violence trial with his ex, Grace Jabbari. He was also acquitted on one count of intentional assault in the third degree and one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Getty Images

Since then, the couple has been keeping a low profile as they await his April 8 sentencing. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star is facing up to a year in jail for the third-degree assault he was convicted of.

Majors joined Good mid-interview with ET and said that after his trial and public banishment by Disney and Marvel from his role as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is just good "to be seen" and to have the opportunity to support Good.

"It's incredible, it feels great. I love everything she does and I'm glad she's being acknowledged today," he noted.

During his trial, Good stood by Majors and was visibly upset after the verdict was read in December, an eyewitness told ET at the time.

Gilbert Flores/Variety

In January, Majors gave his first interview post-guilty verdict with Good Morning America and insisted he never struck Jabbari.

"My hands have never struck a woman -- ever," he told ABC News' Linsey Davis. As for how her injuries came about, the actor said, "I wish to God I knew."

"That would give clarity, that would give me some type of peace about it," he said. Still, he maintained he did not cause them. "I have no question," he added.

In that same interview, Majors also praised Good for standing by him during his trial and in the aftermath.

"She's an angel. She's held me down like... a Coretta," he said, referencing Coretta Scott King, the wife of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. "I'm so blessed to have her. You know, the relationship is still fresh, but, you know, I think I found her."

Earlier in March, the couple -- who first sparked dating rumors in spring 2023 -- made their red carpet debut, attending the African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Special Achievement Awards Luncheon hand-in-hand in Los Angeles.

