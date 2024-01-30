Megan Thee Stallion Announces Hot Girl Summer Tour and New Album

2024 is for the Hotties!

Megan Thee Stallion announced that this year, she's coming out with a new album and will be hitting the road for the Hot Girl Summer 2024 tour.

"We're having the tour this year," the 28-year-old announced on Good Morning America. "The Hot Girl Summer tour is gonna be 2024 summer time. I feel like I've never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019, so this is gonna be the first time I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience."

Thee Stallion's announcement of a new album and new tour comes five months after Torey Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison in his felony assault trial for shooting her in 2020.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In the years that have followed, the "Cobra" rapper has been open about her struggles with her mental health. Now, Megan says that she has found the inspiration to make music again.

"For the past couple years, music just seemed so negative to me," she said. "I just wasn't in a good space mentally after everything that had happened to me, and it just all felt like I'm tired of this, I'm tired of fighting."

She added, "I had to tell myself, 'You know what? I don't want to give up.' I love a lot of things, but music is the one that I know I always super tried at and the one thing I know my mama knew I wanted to do. So, I said I can't give up this fight, I just have to put it in the music and I feel like it was like therapy, it was like a real diary entry."

Megan's upcoming album will follow her sophomore record, Traumatize, which she released in 2022. Last week, the GRAMMY-winning rapper came to lyrical blows with Nicki Minaj after she released "HISS."

2024 already kicked off on a high note for Megan as she joined Reneé Rapp for the lead single off the Mean Girls soundtrack, "Not My Fault." The rapper also joined the star on Saturday Night Live for a performance of the hit.

Earlier this month, ET spoke to the self-proclaimed Black Regina George, who dished about working on the fun track.

"I love Reneé. As soon as I met her I was like, 'Oh, you my friend. OK.' I love it. I love her, and I love Mean Girls," Megan told ET. "It was only right they had to call the H-Town hottie out here. I been calling myself the Black Regina George for, like, ever and here I am. This is really my dream, so I'm so happy. I'm excited to be a part of this."

