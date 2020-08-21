Meghan Markle was looking summery and stylish while volunteering in Los Angeles with Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex helped distribute essential supplies and backpacks to local families on Wednesday with non-profit organization Baby2Baby at the Dr. Owen Lloyd Knox Elementary School in South Los Angeles.

The royal wore a blue seersucker face mask while volunteering. The $15 striped mask is from Royal Jelly Harlem, a New York City-based brand founded by Black mother-daughter duo Teta and Maya Gorgoni. Their line of fashion and home decor is inspired by the art, culture and traditions of Africa.

Meghan wore a breezy, white long-sleeved shirt from Victoria Beckham's collection, paired with olive green chino shorts and Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.

Baby2Baby

Get Meghan's look by shopping her exact face mask and similar items ahead.

Adult Mask in Blue Seersucker Royal Jelly Harlem Royal Jelly Harlem Adult Mask in Blue Seersucker Royal Jelly Harlem $15 at Royal Jelly Harlem

Blue Stripe Unity Face Covering Pocket Square Clothing Express Blue Stripe Unity Face Covering Pocket Square Clothing $16 at Express

Stan Smith Sneaker Adidas Nordstrom Stan Smith Sneaker Adidas $80 at Nordstrom

Sign up for more celebrity fashion! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Save on Meghan Markle's Veja Sneakers

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Celeb-Loved Beauty Products on Sale

Top Royal-Approved Fashion Finds at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Related Gallery