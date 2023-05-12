So many celebs, from Reese Witherspoon and Gal Gadot to Jessica Biel and Meghan Markle, love sustainable footwear brand Rothy's. Right now, Rothy's is offering 25% off every best-selling style in a rare sale — including one of Markle's go-to shoes.

With cushioned footbeds and classic styles that come in new, exciting colors for each season, it's no wonder why celebs have been wearing the eco-friendly brand. Today is the last day to enjoy the Rothy's Friends and Family Sale, so be sure to use code ROTHYS25 and save 25% on Rothy's most popular styles.

Shop the Rothy's Sale

Included in the Rothy's sale are The Point — the same shoes seen on Meghan Markle. The shoes have a pointed toe, hence the name, and come in a variety of colors. Markle opts for the black pair, a wardrobe staple which can easily be dressed up or down.

Rothy's The Point Rothy's Rothy's The Point A pair of pointed black flats are a versatile classic that you can wear to work and then into happy hour. Because they're made with soft, plush insoles, your feet won't be aching by the end of the night. $149 $112 WITH CODE ROTHYS25 Shop Now

Using eco-friendly materials that are comfortable for all-day wear, Rothy's are durable enough to throw into the washing machine when they need a refresh. Beyond their impressive features, Rothy's shoes are the perfect compliment to any outfit with their timeless silhouettes.

Rothy's is not only offering discounts on best-selling women's footwear, but also lightweight tote bags and men's driving loafers. Since Rothy's products are such great quality, they rarely go on sale — meaning you'll want to take advantage of this 25% discount while you can.

Below, we've rounded up the most popular marked-down styles that you'll want to add to your cart before the sale ends tonight. Just don't forget to use ROTHYS25 at checkout to unlock the savings.

Rothy's The Flat Rothy's Rothy's The Flat Sustainable, machine washable and ultra-comfortable, these Rothy's flats are not only stylish, but also have just about everything you want in a shoe. We love the Grape Crush color for spring. $129 $97 Shop Now

The Driving Loafer Rothy's The Driving Loafer Men can get in on the Rothy's sale action too by shopping these timeless driving loafers. They're available in 12 different colors and patterns. $189 $142 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Allbirds Just Released Its First Golf Shoe: Shop the New Golf Dashers

The Top 5 Shoes to Wear This Spring and Summer — Shop Trending Styles

Save 25% On Michael Kors Purses, Watches and Shoes for Mother's Day

Shop The Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Summer Long

Jennifer Lopez Launches Second Exclusive Shoe Collection With Revolve

Shop The Best Running Shoes for Men To Wear This Spring

The 25 Best Finds from Amazon's New Spring Fashion Storefront