Michael Gambon, Dumbledore Actor in 'Harry Potter' Films, Dead at 82

Michael Gambon
Karwai Tang/WireImage
By Sophie Schillaci
Published: 6:03 AM PDT, September 28, 2023

The Irish-English actor had been hospitalized with a case of pneumonia.

Beloved Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon, who played Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight franchise films, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 82. 

"We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon," a rep for the Irish-English actor said in a statement to Deadline. "Beloved  husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82. We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love." 

The official Harry Potter account on X, formerly known as Twitter, also paid tribute to the late actor in the wake of his death.

"We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Michael Gambon," the statement read. "He brought immeasurable joy to Harry Potter fans from all over the world with his humour, kindness and grace. We will forever hold his memory in our hearts."

Gambon notably stepped into the role of Dumbledore in 2004's The Prisoner of Azkaban, taking over the part from the late Richard Harris after his 2002 death. 

Throughout his storied career, Gambon won two Screen Actors Guild Awards for his roles in Gosford Park and The King's Speech. He was also awarded four BAFTA Awards for his work in The Singing Detective, Wives and Daughters, Longitude and Perfect Strangers. His part in Path to War earned him nominations for both a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award. 

Gambon was also a highly regarded stage actor, nominated for a Tony Award for Skylight and winning three Olivier Awards for A Chorus of Disapproval, A View from the Bridge and Man of the Moment. 

In 1999, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II. 

He is survived by his wife, Anne Miller, and son, Fergus Gambon. 

