In case you haven't heard, Black Friday is starting a little early this year. Upgrading your wardrobe for the holiday season is even easier with all the major sales already happening now. If you're looking to gift your stylish loved ones a new purse, and jacket or treat yourself to new boots this season, the Michael Kors Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale is not one to miss.

Shop Michael Kors' Sale

Genuine leather purses are one of our favorite gifts to give and receive during the holiday season — they're durable, more sustainable than faux leather, and feel especially luxurious. Now through Monday, November 21, Michael Kors' Black Friday Sneak Peek 2022 has so many genuine leather bags on sale for up to 75% off, from the iconic Mercer crossbody bag for $79 to the $99 Lita two-tone purse.

Not in the market for a new purse? Michael Kors is also offering steep discounts on affordable luxuries such as leather boots and wool-blend coats during the brand's early Black Friday sale. Beat the Black Friday shopping rush and secure one of the best fashion deals of the season. Next week, be sure to check out Michael Kors for new deals on perfect gifts at even more perfect prices.

Ahead, shop our favorite Michael Kors handbag, coat, and shoe deals from the Black Friday Sneak Peek.

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

