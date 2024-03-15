Flowers aren't the only thing starting to bloom this weekend. Spring deals are coming in hot to make upgrading your wardrobe a breeze this season. Starting today, Michael Kors just kicked off a massive Spring Style Event that is overflowing with serious deals on designer totes, shoes, sunglasses, dresses and more.

Now through March 29, you can enjoy 25% off select full-priced and already-reduced items from Michael Kors to add a little more designer into your life.

Shop 25% Off Michael Kors

This Michael Kors sale includes so many stylish new arrivals, so if you're not planning your spring wardrobe yet, it's time to get on it. From neoprene sandals to satin rompers, new-season must-haves are being majorly marked down. Whether you're shopping for a trendy pair of shoes for the spring season or need a new everyday handbag, the Spring Style Event at Michael Kors has you covered.

Below, shop the best Michael Kors deals to step up your fashion game this spring.

Colby Leather Platform Sandal Michael Kors Colby Leather Platform Sandal These extra-high Colby platform sandals have an element of ‘70s-inspired tough-luxe appeal. Thick straps and a sturdy block heel make them comfortable to wear all night. $175 $131 Shop Now

Empire Shield Sunglasses Michael Kors Empire Shield Sunglasses Block the sun with a pair of bold shield sunglasses. Featuring Michael Kors' latest Empire logo along the temples, they’re statement-making in the best way possible. $159 $119 Shop Now

Colby Neoprene Sandal Michael Kors Colby Neoprene Sandal Crafted from sporty scuba with patent accents, the Colby heeled sandal is a slightly edgier take on the always-classic mule. Wear them with a bodycon maxi or your favorite pair of jeans. $155 $116 Shop Now

Emilia Small Logo Satchel Michael Kors Emilia Small Logo Satchel This everyday handbag has a silhouette that is so classic and feminine for elevating your jeans and t-shirt that's just as stylish when dressing up. $498 $99 Shop Now

Sheila Medium Logo Backpack Michael Kors Sheila Medium Logo Backpack From gym sessions to city commutes, Michael Kors' Sheila backpack has you covered. There's a dedicated pocket inside for your tablet, as well as a front zip pouch for smaller items. $498 $99 Shop Now

