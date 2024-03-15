Shop the Michael Kors Spring Style Event for an 25% off stylish totes, sandals, rompers and more.
Flowers aren't the only thing starting to bloom this weekend. Spring deals are coming in hot to make upgrading your wardrobe a breeze this season. Starting today, Michael Kors just kicked off a massive Spring Style Event that is overflowing with serious deals on designer totes, shoes, sunglasses, dresses and more.
Now through March 29, you can enjoy 25% off select full-priced and already-reduced items from Michael Kors to add a little more designer into your life.
This Michael Kors sale includes so many stylish new arrivals, so if you're not planning your spring wardrobe yet, it's time to get on it. From neoprene sandals to satin rompers, new-season must-haves are being majorly marked down. Whether you're shopping for a trendy pair of shoes for the spring season or need a new everyday handbag, the Spring Style Event at Michael Kors has you covered.
Below, shop the best Michael Kors deals to step up your fashion game this spring.
Colby Leather Platform Sandal
These extra-high Colby platform sandals have an element of ‘70s-inspired tough-luxe appeal. Thick straps and a sturdy block heel make them comfortable to wear all night.
Empire Shield Sunglasses
Block the sun with a pair of bold shield sunglasses. Featuring Michael Kors' latest Empire logo along the temples, they’re statement-making in the best way possible.
Palm Print Satin Romper
This eye-catching romper has a retro-yet-contemporary feel. It's made from lightweight, lustrous satin that is designed in a loosely tailored fit.
Colby Neoprene Sandal
Crafted from sporty scuba with patent accents, the Colby heeled sandal is a slightly edgier take on the always-classic mule. Wear them with a bodycon maxi or your favorite pair of jeans.
Jet Set Travel Large Logo Tote Bag
This tote is a timeless style for every season. Crafted from Signature-print canvas with leather trim, it opens to a spacious interior with plenty of room to store all your essentials—be it for a day or for an entire weekend.
Emilia Small Logo Satchel
This everyday handbag has a silhouette that is so classic and feminine for elevating your jeans and t-shirt that's just as stylish when dressing up.
Medium Saffiano Leather Chain Card Case
On sale for less than $40, this card case is a stylish and practical day-to-dark accessory.
Sheila Medium Logo Backpack
From gym sessions to city commutes, Michael Kors' Sheila backpack has you covered. There's a dedicated pocket inside for your tablet, as well as a front zip pouch for smaller items.
Olympia Extreme Stretch Knit Sock Sneaker
Set on a chunky bubble sole and woven with 3-D logo lettering at the cuffs, the Olympia Extreme sneakers are designed to fit snug like a sock.
Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Travel light while holding the essentials in style. Made from pebbled leather with smooth accents, this handbag features structured top handles and an adjustable shoulder strap for added versatility.
