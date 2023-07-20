Monos luggage is durable, stylish, and lightweight — a perfect trifecta for travel. The minimalist brand known for its sleek and chic suitcases just kicked off its Summer Getaway Sale with savings on top-rated luggage just in time for your next trip. TikTok and travel enthusiasts rave about the brand's fashionable designs and high-quality luggage options, so this Monos sale is the perfect opportunity to save on suitcases with ultra-convenient organization and style.

Shop the Monos Sale

Now through Monday, July 24, Monos is offering up to 20% off sitewide with the code SUMMER. Whether you need a new checked bag for your summer vacation or were waiting for the right time to invest in quality luggage before heading back to school, the Monos Summer Getaway Sale includes deals on carry-ons, full-sized suitcases, and travel accessories.

Monos luggage features thoughtful designs that are built to last with clever touches such as plenty of pockets and TSA-approved locks for a seamless travel experience. Arguably best known for its Carry-On Pro with a front pocket fit for a laptop, Monos is home to some of our favorite luggage and travel bags.

From rose quartz to ocean blue and olive green, Monos suitcases come in a bunch of beautiful colors that will get you even more excited to travel. Ahead, shop the best luggage deals and from the Monos sale this weekend.

Carry-On Monos Carry-On Outfitted with an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, ultra-sturdy telescopic handle, TSA-approved lock, whisper-quiet wheels, vegan leather details, and all-premium materials, the Monos Carry-On suitcase is the perfect travel companion. $284 $255 WITH CODE SUMMER Shop Now

Carry-On Pro Monos Carry-On Pro The Carry On Pro has all the same convenient features as the regular Monos carry-on, plus a built-in front compartment with easy access to your essentials such as a laptop. No need to pack an extra laptop bag, everything has its own place in this carry on baggage. $311 $295 WITH CODE SUMMER Shop Now

Carry-On Plus Monos Carry-On Plus For chronic overpackers and longer trips, the Carry-On Plus has extra room while still fitting in the overheard storage of most major airlines. $306 $275 WITH CODE SUMMER Shop Now

Carry-On Pro Plus Monos Carry-On Pro Plus An extra front compartment and larger carry on bag size ensure space for all of your travel necessities. Packing cubes fit great in this 4-wheel luggage. $332 $315 WITH CODE SUMMER Shop Now

Check-In Medium Monos Check-In Medium An ultra-durable polycarbonate shell, TSA (transportation security administration)-approved locks, quiet wheels and vegan leather details make for a seamless traveling experience. This checked baggage has the right amount of packing space for a long trip. $362 $325 WITH CODE SUMMER Shop Now

Check-In Large Monos Check-In Large "My wife and I took about a dozen trips last year that took us all over the United States, Asia and Europe," wrote one five-star reviewer. "We absolutely love our Monos luggage. They’ve held up very well and we love the look. By far the best piece of luggage we’ve owned." $395 $355 WITH CODE SUMMER Shop Now

